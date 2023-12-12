Concrete Floor Coatings Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 5.1 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Concrete Floor Coatings Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 5.1 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Concrete Floor Coatings Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1360/concrete-floor-coatings-market.html#form

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 5.1 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.4% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Concrete Floor Coatings Market

The global Concrete Floor Coatings Market is segmented based on material type, end-user type, application type, and region.

Based on the material type - The concrete floor coatings market is segmented into epoxy, PU resin, MMA, and others. Epoxy is expected to remain the dominant material type in the foreseen future. Epoxy coatings are preferred for all major applications because of their durability, ease of maintenance, chemical and impact resistance, and ability to prevent wear and tear. Polyurethane remains the second dominant material type during the same period due to its flexibility, shorter curing time than epoxy, abrasion resistance, resistance to solvents and alkalis, resistance to temperature extremes, and scratching chemical and heat resistance; making it ideal for bio-medical, food processing, freezing chambers, malls, airports, and hospitals.

Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into industrial and residential & commercial. Industrial manufacturing is expected to remain the dominant end-user type in the market during the forecast period. Epoxy and polyurethane coating systems are predominantly used for industrial applications.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into food & beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and others. Industrial manufacturing is expected to remain the dominant application type during the forecast period, whereas food & beverage is the fastest-growing application type during the same period. Food & beverage includes wine industries, meat, cheese, and dairy processing, and other food-processing areas. PU resin is used in the food & beverage and healthcare industries as it exhibits high chemical resistance to corrosive substances, solvents, acids, hot oils, and sugar.

To know the attractive segments, click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1360/concrete-floor-coatings-market.html#form

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Europe is expected to remain the largest market for Concrete Floor Coatings during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following:

Countries, such as the UK, Germany , and France , are the main growth engines of the regional market because they are home to important companies, distributors, and contractors.

, and , are the main growth engines of the regional market because they are home to important companies, distributors, and contractors. There are several flooring material suppliers in the area to meet the rapidly shifting market demands.

Likewise, North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an increase in construction activities.

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Drivers

The concrete floor coating market is driven by several reasons. A few are mentioned below:

Increasing demand for durable and aesthetic flooring solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The growth of the construction industry and rising urbanization.

Rising use of concrete floor coatings in the F&B industries due to its easy-to-clean flooring property.

Increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly building practices also pushes the demand for concrete floor coatings as they are designed to be VOC-free and eco-friendly.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts- at [email protected]

Top Companies in the Concrete Floor Coatings Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the concrete floor coatings market:

Sika AG

Covestro Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jotun

RPM International Inc.

Ardex Group

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Concrete Floor Coatings Market How lucrative is the future? The market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market Segment Analysis and Forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research