Concrete Machinery Market Size to Grow by USD 7.06 Bn | 50% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Concrete Machinery Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

SICOMA North America Inc.

BHS-Sonthofen GmbH

EMAC International Group

Foton Motor Inc.

Hess Corp.

Holcombe Mixers

Hyundai Motor Co.

Liugong Construction Machinery Jiangsu Co. Ltd

Luoyang CIMC Lingyu Automobile Co. Ltd.

Marsay Equipment CC

Mbw Inc.

Metalgalante SpA

Powertek Bulgaria Ltd.

Rometa SA

Sami Srl

SANY Group

Sermac Srl

Shantui Jianyou Machinery Co. Ltd.

Terex Corp.

Thomas Concrete Group AB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Huazhong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion India Pvt. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for half of the market's growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for concrete machinery. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The quick growth of the APAC concrete machinery market will be aided by the huge increase in demand for food as a result of the constantly growing population.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Concrete Machinery Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The non-residential segment's share of the concrete machinery market will grow significantly. The growth of the non-residential construction market will be fueled by the increase in non-residential building construction. For instance, the rapid growth in Indian services sectors, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, and outsourcing of multinational businesses, is boosting the demand for office space in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru and Delhi.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise of the construction sector is one of the major factors driving the global concrete machinery market. Another trend that is projected to positively impact the industry in the forecast period is the rising demand for precast concrete for non-residential buildings. The expanding secondhand machine market, on the other hand, is one of the major hurdles to the global concrete machinery market's growth.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Concrete Machinery Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market by Vessel Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Heavy-duty Trucks Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Concrete Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled SICOMA North America Inc. , BHS-Sonthofen GmbH, EMAC International Group, Foton Motor Inc., Hess Corp., Holcombe Mixers, Hyundai Motor Co., Liugong Construction Machinery Jiangsu Co. Ltd, Luoyang CIMC Lingyu Automobile Co. Ltd. , Marsay Equipment CC, Mbw Inc., Metalgalante SpA, Powertek Bulgaria Ltd., Rometa SA, Sami Srl, SANY Group, Sermac Srl, Shantui Jianyou Machinery Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., Thomas Concrete Group AB, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Huazhong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Metalgalante SpA

Exhibit 93: Metalgalante SpA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Metalgalante SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Metalgalante SpA - Key offerings

10.4 Powertek Bulgaria Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Powertek Bulgaria Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Powertek Bulgaria Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Powertek Bulgaria Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Rometa SA

Exhibit 99: Rometa SA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Rometa SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Rometa SA - Key offerings

10.6 Sami Srl

Exhibit 102: Sami Srl - Overview



Exhibit 103: Sami Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Sami Srl - Key offerings

10.7 SANY Group

Exhibit 105: SANY Group - Overview



Exhibit 106: SANY Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: SANY Group - Key offerings

10.8 Sermac Srl

Exhibit 108: Sermac Srl - Overview



Exhibit 109: Sermac Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Sermac Srl - Key offerings

10.9 SICOMA North America Inc.

Exhibit 111: SICOMA North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: SICOMA North America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: SICOMA North America Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Zhengzhou Huazhong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Zhengzhou Huazhong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Zhengzhou Huazhong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Zhengzhou Huazhong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zoomlion India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Zoomlion India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Zoomlion India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Zoomlion India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio