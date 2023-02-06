Concrete market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Download a sample now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete Market 2023-2027

Concrete market size & segmentation analysis

The concrete market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 157.6 billion. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the concrete market was valued at USD 354.65 billion. The concrete market is segmented based on end-user, type, and geography.

Based on end-user, the concrete market is segmented into residential and non-residential.

Based on type, the market is segmented into ready-mix concrete and precast concrete.

Based on geography, the concrete market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

For insights on the market contribution of each segment, Buy the report!

Concrete market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the concrete market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (APAC); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors, including the growth of the tourism sector in the region. Precast products are generally for restaurants, hotels, and resorts in the tourism sector.

is estimated to account for of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors, including the growth of the tourism sector in the region. Precast products are generally for restaurants, hotels, and resorts in the tourism sector. The rising per capita income and the increasing standards of living have also increased the demand for precast products in the region. This is due to the growth of the residential and commercial sectors, including multi-family buildings, malls, tech parks, and retail stores. Therefore, the growth of the construction and industrial sectors will drive the growth of the concrete market in the region during the forecast period.

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, Request a sample!

Concrete market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on concrete market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The expansion of the construction industry is notably driving the market growth. The rise in construction and renovation activities due to global economic development, rise in income levels, rapid urbanization, and improving living standards are expected to drive the growth of the concrete market during the forecast period. The rising focus on green construction, energy efficiency, and the use of advanced materials for building construction is fueling the construction industry. The increasing adoption of green buildings, new building construction regulations, and the focus on reducing energy consumption in buildings will also drive the market. These factors will fuel the growth of the global concrete market during the forecast period.

However, volatility in raw materials prices is a major challenge impeding the market. The manufacturing of construction materials is an energy-intensive process and requires numerous raw materials such as fine sand, cement, and granules. However, the costs of energy and raw materials are highly volatile. A rise in energy and raw material costs increases production costs. This may lead to a decline in profit margins. Hence, the price volatility of the raw materials used in concrete manufacturing is impeding the growth of the global concrete market during the forecast period.

Concrete market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the concrete market are Adbri Ltd., Broco Industries, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Laing O Rourke, PPC Ltd., RW Sidley Inc., Saint Gobain, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd., Sika AG, The QUIKRETE Companies, US Concrete Inc., Vicat SA, Votorantim SA, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Xella International GmbH, among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Related Reports:

The concrete and cement market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 469.01 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cement and concrete), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The concrete contractor market is projected to grow by USD 571.3 million with a CAGR of 0.71% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (building construction, building renovation, and other constructions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 157.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.46 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adbri Ltd., Broco Industries, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Laing O Rourke, PPC Ltd., RW Sidley Inc., Saint Gobain, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd., Sika AG, The QUIKRETE Companies, US Concrete Inc., Vicat SA, Votorantim SA, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Xella International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global concrete market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global concrete market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Ready-mix concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Ready-mix concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ready-mix concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Ready-mix concrete - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ready-mix concrete - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Precast concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Precast concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Precast concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Precast concrete - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Precast concrete - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adbri Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Adbri Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Adbri Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Adbri Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Broco Industries

Exhibit 111: Broco Industries - Overview



Exhibit 112: Broco Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Broco Industries - Key offerings

12.5 Cementir Holding NV

Exhibit 114: Cementir Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 115: Cementir Holding NV - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Cementir Holding NV - Key news



Exhibit 117: Cementir Holding NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Cementir Holding NV - Segment focus

12.6 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 119: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 120: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 122: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.7 CRH Plc

Exhibit 124: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: CRH Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: CRH Plc - Segment focus

12.8 HeidelbergCement AG

Exhibit 129: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus

12.9 Holcim Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Holcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 JSW Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 137: JSW Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: JSW Cement Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: JSW Cement Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 PPC Ltd.

Exhibit 140: PPC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: PPC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: PPC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: PPC Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 RW Sidley Inc.

Exhibit 144: RW Sidley Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: RW Sidley Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: RW Sidley Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Saint Gobain

Exhibit 147: Saint Gobain - Overview



Exhibit 148: Saint Gobain - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Saint Gobain - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Saint Gobain - Segment focus

12.14 Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sika AG

Exhibit 154: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 157: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Sika AG - Segment focus

12.16 The QUIKRETE Companies

Exhibit 159: The QUIKRETE Companies - Overview



Exhibit 160: The QUIKRETE Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: The QUIKRETE Companies - Key offerings

12.17 US Concrete Inc.

Exhibit 162: US Concrete Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: US Concrete Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: US Concrete Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: US Concrete Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio