Concrete Masonry Checkoff (CMC) Opens Eyes with Bold New Beauty of Block Campaign

The Beauty of Block is the first-ever national marketing campaign from the Concrete Masonry Checkoff (CMC), an industry funded initiative to support education, research and promotion of manufactured concrete masonry units in the United States. CMC is the only program of its kind to be approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"At its core, this campaign is about shining a light on some of the lesser-known benefits of concrete block," said Kim Spahn, CMC CEO. "Most people attribute our product with brute strength, but that's just the beginning. It's safe, stunning and a model of efficiency."

Unmatched Protection & Peace of Mind

The campaign acknowledges the new world we now live in. "When you consider the realities of worsening climate extremes and the urgency to curb carbon emissions, the manner in which we build must evolve," said Spahn, adding, "The need for safer, more resilient structures is now table stakes."

Last year alone, the U.S. saw 28 weather-related disasters that each exceeded $1 billion in damages, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In addition to the obvious human tragedies, the economic ripple effect for communities can be catastrophic. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, each dollar invested in resilient construction saves communities an estimated $13 in future damages, cleanup costs, and economic output.

Homeowners across the country have also seen insurance premiums rise significantly, their coverages narrowed and, in some instances, unable to obtain policies due to providers withdrawing entirely from disaster-prone areas.

Design Simplicity

Structures designed to withstand nearly all natural and manmade threats don't have to be an eye sore. Those curious to see how concrete masonry can enhance their next project will soon have access to complimentary CMU design services. Civil engineer Riley Dvorak was appointed National Design Technical Director in July and has begun bringing CMC's visionary Design Assistance offering to life.

"This is an exciting opportunity to partner with project designers and help them take advantage of concrete masonry's full range of capabilities," said Dvorak. Whatever type of structure or style you're seeking, it's likely to benefit from the all-around appeal of concrete masonry. Dvorak notes, "Our goal is to open the door for wall systems that perform better, last longer, cost less, and look extraordinary."

Behold the beauty of block at www.BeautyofBlock.com.

ABOUT THE CONCRETE MASONRY CHECKOFF

The Concrete Masonry Checkoff (CMC) is an industry funded initiative to support education, research and promotion of manufactured concrete masonry units in the United States. The Concrete Checkoff Program is the first-ever Checkoff Program at the Department of Commerce. For more information, visit https://www.concretemasonrycheckoff.org/

Media Contact:

Tom DiBacco

CLUTCH

(202) 420-0593

[email protected]

SOURCE Concrete Masonry Checkoff