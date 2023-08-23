Concrete Mixer Market size to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing expansion of the construction industry drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The concrete mixer market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.88%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete Mixer Market 2023-2027

Concrete mixer market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global concrete mixer market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer concrete mixers in the market are Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Altrad Group, Caterpillar Inc., Crown Construction Equipment, Gaode Equipment Co. Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Henan DASION Machinery Co. Ltd., ITOCHU Corp., Jurong Topall Machinery Co. Ltd., Kushlan Products LLC, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Lino Sella Srl, Right Manufacturing Systems Inc., SANY Group, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Speedcarfts Ltd., Terex Corp., The Toro Company, Zhengzhou great wall machinery manufacture Co. ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. and others.,

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. - The company offers concrete mixers such as HZS90 Mixer.

The company offers concrete mixers such as HZS90 Mixer. Henan DASION Machinery Co. Ltd. - The company offers concrete mixers such as JZM Portable Concrete Mixer, and YJS Twin-shaft Concrete Mixer.

The company offers concrete mixers such as JZM Portable Concrete Mixer, and YJS Twin-shaft Concrete Mixer. ITOCHU Corp. - The company offers concrete mixers such as MC44SE, MC44SH, and MC64SH5.

Concrete Mixer Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Mixing plants and Mixer trucks), application (Non-Residential and Residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The mixing plants segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. A concrete mixing plant is a machinery that effectively blends and combines concrete ingredients, including cement, aggregates, and water, to create a consistent mixture of concrete with the desired strength and quality. The precise manufacturing process of concrete in these plants results in reduced waste production, thereby contributing to lower pollution levels and increased energy conservation. Additionally, businesses are not required to store ready-mix concrete on their premises, reducing storage costs. This advantageous scenario is projected to boost the demand for mixing plants over the forecast period, subsequently fostering substantial growth within the construction mixer market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global concrete mixer market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global concrete mixer market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth by 2027. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. In the APAC region, the surge in construction ventures is anticipated to propel the concrete mixer market within the region throughout the projected timeframe. The escalating per capita income and elevated living standards have amplified the requirement for precast concrete across the area. This demand surge is attributed to the expanded advancement of residential and commercial domains, exemplified by multi-story structures, shopping complexes, technology hubs, and retail establishments. Consequently, the increase in both construction and industrial domains is poised to serve as a major factor for the expansion of the regional concrete mixer market during the forecast period.

Concrete Mixer Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The increasing expansion of the construction industry is driving growth in the concrete mixer market.

Key Trends

The increasing demand for precast concrete for non-residential construction is an emerging market trend. Precast concrete denotes a form of cement employed for mixing, blending, and curing within reusable molds, fabricated on the construction site. This method is typically executed within a controlled manufacturing environment, enabling the assembly of precast concrete components to construct an entire structure. In numerous cases, precast concrete can offer cost-effectiveness and enhanced functionality compared to conventional building materials. The gradual shift of both construction contractors and clients toward sustainable, cost-efficient, contemporary architectural designs, especially in the context of non-residential construction, is poised to augment the demand for concrete. This shift subsequently propels the demand for concrete mixers, underpinning their significance in this landscape. Additionally, the escalation in disposable income among individuals and the transition from traditional to modern construction methods contribute to the growth of the targeted market during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The growing second-hand machine market is a major challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Concrete Mixer Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the concrete mixer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the concrete mixer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the concrete mixer market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete mixer market vendors

Concrete Mixer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,967.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Altrad Group, Caterpillar Inc., Crown Construction Equipment, Gaode Equipment Co. Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Henan DASION Machinery Co. Ltd., ITOCHU Corp., Jurong Topall Machinery Co. Ltd., Kushlan Products LLC, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Lino Sella Srl , Right Manufacturing Systems Inc., SANY Group, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Speedcarfts Ltd., Terex Corp., The Toro Company, Zhengzhou great wall machinery manufacture Co. ltd. , and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

