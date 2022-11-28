Concrete Pipe Market Trends and Forecast The global concrete pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $28.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in concrete pipe market to 2025 by product (pre-stressed concrete cylinder pipes, pre-stressed reinforced concrete pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, bar-wrapped concrete pipes, and others), application (potable water, sewage, drainage, irrigation, and others), diameter (small diameter pipes, medium diameter pipes, and large diameter pipes) and pressure rating (low pressure pipes, medium pressure pipes, and high pressure pipes) and region (NA, Europe, APAC, ROW)







Concrete Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global concrete pipe market looks good with opportunities in the sewage, drainage, potable water, and irrigation sectors. The global concrete pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $28.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are residential and non-residential construction activities and the replacement of aging pipelines.



Emerging Trends in the Concrete Pipe Market

An emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include increased usage of vibration casting technology in concrete pipes.



Evolution of Concrete Pipe Opportunities



Concrete pipe opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Concrete Pipe Market by Segments



In this market, sewage is the largest application market, whereas reinforced concrete pipe is largest market by material. Growth in various segments of the concrete pipe market are given below:



The study includes a trend and forecast for the Concrete Pipe market by material, application, diameter, pressure rating, and region as follows:



Concrete Pipe Market By Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Potable Water

â€¢ Sewage

â€¢ Drainage

â€¢ Irrigation

â€¢ Others



Concrete Pipe Market By Product [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Pre-Stressed Concrete Cylinder Pipes

â€¢ Pre-Stressed Reinforced Concrete Pipes

â€¢ Reinforced Concrete Pipes

â€¢ Bar-Wrapped Steel Cylinder Pipes

â€¢ Others



Concrete Pipe Market By Diameter [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Small Diameter

â€¢ Medium Diameter

â€¢ Large Diameter



Concrete Pipe Market By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Low Pressure Pipes

â€¢ Medium Pressure Pipes

â€¢ High Pressure Pipes



Concrete Pipe Market By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

â€¢ Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

â€¢ APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

â€¢ ROW

o Brazil

o UAE

o South Africa

List of Concrete Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Concrete Pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the concrete pipe companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ CEMEX

â€¢ Forterra

â€¢ Old Castle Precast

â€¢ NOV

â€¢ Amiantit

â€¢ Indian Hume Pipe

â€¢ Con-Cast Pipe

Concrete Pipe Market Insights

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that reinforced concrete pipe is expected to remain the largest segment and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high strength, low cost, and durability.

â€¢ Within the global concrete pipe market, sewage will remain the largest application and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to continued infrastructural spending across the globe.

â€¢ Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing infrastructure development and construction activities.

Features of the Concrete Pipe Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Concrete pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis:Concrete pipe market size by various segments, such as material, application, diameter, and pressure rating.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Concrete pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material, application, diameter, and pressure rating, and regions for Concrete pipe market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the Concrete pipe.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the concrete pipe market size?

Answer:The global Concrete pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $28.8 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for concrete pipe market?

Answer:The Concrete pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the concrete pipe market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are residential and non-residential construction activities and the replacement of aging pipelines.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for concrete pipe?

Answer:Potable water, Sewage, Drainage, Irrigation, and Others are the major end use for Concrete Pipe.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in concrete pipe market?

Answer:An emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include increased usage of vibration casting technology in concrete pipes.

Q6. Who are the key concrete pipe companies?



Answer:Some of the key Concrete Pipe companies are as follows:

â€¢ CEMEX

â€¢ Forterra

â€¢ Old Castle Precast

â€¢ NOV

â€¢ Amiantit

â€¢ Indian Hume Pipe

â€¢ Con-Cast Pipe

Q7.

Which Concrete Pipe product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that reinforced concrete pipe is expected to remain the largest segment and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high strength, low cost, and durability.

Q8: In Concrete Pipe market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America will remain the largest region and is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the concrete pipe market by product (pre-stressed concrete cylinder pipes, pre-stressed reinforced concrete pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, bar-wrapped concrete pipes, and others), application (potable water, sewage, drainage, irrigation, and others), diameter (small diameter pipes, medium diameter pipes, and large diameter pipes) and pressure rating (low pressure pipse, medium pressure pipes, and high pressure pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Concrete Pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Concrete Pipe market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this Concrete Pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the Concrete Pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the Concrete Pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the Concrete Pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the Concrete Pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Concrete Pipe market?



For any questions related to concrete pipe market or related to concrete pipe manufacturer, concrete pipe company, concrete pipe market share, concrete pipe analysis, concrete pipe market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.



