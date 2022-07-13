Concrete Pump Market Recorded a 10. 21% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Global Platform for Innovative Products is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 06:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The concrete pump market size is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.87% from 2020 to 2025. The global platform for innovative products is a major trend supporting the global concrete pump market share growth. The concrete and masonry industry caters to the residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. The industry needs constant innovations to address the needs of the present world. All vendors associated with the concrete and masonry industry submit their best innovative products to the concrete construction's most innovative product award program World of Concrete. This is an annual award show that recognizes new technologically innovative products in the concrete and masonry industry. There are various product categories that include segments such as materials for concrete construction, repair/demolition tools, materials, and equipment, and general construction tools, and equipment. Therefore, the market will continue to grow during the forecast period.
Concrete Pump Market: Market Dynamics
- Drivers: The cities that are evolving into megacities are a major factor driving the global concrete pump market share growth.
- Challenges: The blockages in concrete pumps will be a major challenge for the global concrete pump market share growth during the forecast period.
Concrete Pump Market: Segmentation Assessment
The concrete pump market report is segmented as - Product (stationary concrete pump, specialized concrete pump, and truck-mounted concrete pump) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Product Landscape
- The concrete pump market share growth in the stationary concrete pump segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- The stationary category pumps are economical in price compared with the boom or specialized concrete pumps. These pumps are meant for small-time operations such as concreting single housing units that require consistent efficiency and the right type of concrete mix. Therefore, these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in focus on the stationary pumps segment.
Geography Landscape
- 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- China is the key market for the concrete pump market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The rising infrastructural investment will facilitate the concrete pump market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Concrete Pump Market: Vendor Assessment
The concrete pump market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Concord Concrete Pumps Inc.
- JUNJIN Corp.
- KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.
- Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Putzmeister Holding GmbH Aichtal
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SANY Group
- SCHWING GmbH
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Concrete Pump Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.87%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.59 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.21
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, UK, Germany, and Saudi Arabia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Concord Concrete Pumps Inc., JUNJIN Corp., KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd., Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co. Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, Putzmeister Holding GmbH Aichtal, Robert Bosch GmbH, SANY Group, SCHWING GmbH, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
