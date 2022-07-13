Concrete Pump Market Recorded a 10. 21% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Global Platform for Innovative Products is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

Concrete Pump Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The cities that are evolving into megacities are a major factor driving the global concrete pump market share growth.

The cities that are evolving into megacities are a major factor driving the global concrete pump market share growth. Challenges: The blockages in concrete pumps will be a major challenge for the global concrete pump market share growth during the forecast period.

Concrete Pump Market: Segmentation Assessment

The concrete pump market report is segmented as - Product (stationary concrete pump, specialized concrete pump, and truck-mounted concrete pump) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Product Landscape

The concrete pump market share growth in the stationary concrete pump segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The stationary category pumps are economical in price compared with the boom or specialized concrete pumps. These pumps are meant for small-time operations such as concreting single housing units that require consistent efficiency and the right type of concrete mix. Therefore, these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in focus on the stationary pumps segment.

Geography Landscape

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China is the key market for the concrete pump market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The rising infrastructural investment will facilitate the concrete pump market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Concrete Pump Market: Vendor Assessment

The concrete pump market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Concord Concrete Pumps Inc.

JUNJIN Corp.

KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.

Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Putzmeister Holding GmbH Aichtal

Robert Bosch GmbH

SANY Group

SCHWING GmbH

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Concrete Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.87% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Concord Concrete Pumps Inc., JUNJIN Corp., KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd., Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co. Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, Putzmeister Holding GmbH Aichtal, Robert Bosch GmbH, SANY Group, SCHWING GmbH, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

