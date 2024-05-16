Concrete Saw Market to Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Concrete Saw Market by Power Source (Electric Powered, Gasoline Powered, and Hydraulic Powered), Type (Hand Held and Walk-Behind), and Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the concrete saw market was valued at $0.74 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The evolution of the construction sector significantly impacts the concrete saw market. Growth in investments in residential, commercial, and infrastructure ventures leads to heightened demand for concrete-cutting equipment. This surge is particularly noticeable in emerging economies where construction activities are on the rise. Technological progressions and adherence to regulations also contribute to market expansion, prompting manufacturers to innovate to meet evolving industry requirements. The positive trajectory of the construction industry fosters a dynamic market landscape for concrete saw suppliers, driving advancements in product offerings, market competitiveness, and avenues for growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $0.74 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.1 billion CAGR 4.8 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Power Source, Type, Application, and Region Drivers Growth in construction and infrastructure development Rapid urbanization Private investments in infrastructure project Opportunities The development of high-performance battery-powered concrete saws Restraints High initial investment

The gasoline powered concrete saws segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By power source, the gasoline powered concrete saws segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global concrete saw market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as concrete saws command the highest revenue due to its versatility, portability, and robust performance in various construction applications. Offering freedom from electrical outlets and greater mobility on job sites, these saws are favored for their reliability and ability to handle heavy-duty cutting tasks efficiently. In addition, their widespread availability and ease of maintenance contribute to their popularity among contractors and construction professionals seeking reliable cutting solutions.

The walk-behind segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By type, the walk-behind saw held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global concrete saw market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The walk-behind saw is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.44% from 2024 to 2032. It offers versatility and efficiency in construction projects. Offering precision cutting for both small and large-scale jobs, these saws are favored for their maneuverability and ease of operation. Contractors and construction professionals rely on walk-behind saws for their ability to handle a wide range of materials and cutting depths, making them indispensable tools in the industry.

The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global concrete saw market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to its extensive use in various construction projects and infrastructure developments. Commercial applications such as road construction, building renovations, and landscaping projects require efficient and precise concrete cutting solutions. Walk-behind saws are preferred for their versatility and reliability in commercial settings, where they are indispensable for creating expansion joints, removing damaged sections, and installing utilities. Their ability to handle heavy-duty cutting tasks makes them essential tools for contractors and construction professionals in commercial projects.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the concrete saw market revenue due to robust construction activities, infrastructure investments, and urbanization trends, driving significant demand for concrete cutting solutions across diverse industries and applications.

Leading Market Players: -

Husqvarna Group

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG,(STIHL Group)

& Co. KG,(STIHL Group) Makita Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

Norton Clipper (Saint-Gobain Abrasives)

(Saint-Gobain Abrasives) Bosch Power Tools

Milwaukee Tool(Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.)

Dewalt( Stanley Black & Decker)

& Decker) TYROLIT Group

