Concrete Sealers Market to Garner $3.1 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 6.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Concrete sealers Market by Type (Pertaining Sealers, Acrylics, Polyurethane, Epoxies, and Others), Application (Building and Construction, Industrial, Commercial, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global concrete sealers industry generated $1.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The surge in demand for building and construction activity and emergence of DIY projects have enhanced the growth of the global concrete sealers market. In addition, strong economic growth has surged the establishments of industries where concrete sealers are used as a protective coating for washers, driers, steel pipes, fittings, structural inserts, and industrial equipment. This may propel the growth of the concrete sealers market. However, shortages of raw materials have led to an increase in the price of concrete sealers, which in turn, is expected to restrain the market growth. However, a rise in investment by the major key players is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $1.7 billion CAGR 6.4 % No. of Pages in Report 426 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Escalating demand from building and construction sector Robust demand from automotive and transportation sector Expansion of industrial development Opportunities Emergence of DIY projects Growing demand for concrete sealers in the commercial sectors Restraints Volatility in prices of concrete sealers and other restraining factor associated with it Side effect of using concrete sealers

Covid-19 Scenario

Volatility in prices of raw materials lowered the market demand, thus impacting the growth of the concrete sealers industry negatively during the pandemic.

However, the rise in demand from the building and construction, industrial, automotive, and commercial sectors and increasing focus on an escalating economic recovery across the globe has supported the concrete sealers market growth in 2021.

The pertaining sealers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the pertaining sealers segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global concrete sealers market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Sustained economic growth has surged the need for a faster and more reliable mode of transportation where pertaining concrete sealers are widely used as a protective coating on driveways. This may act as one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the concrete sealers market. Furthermore, factors such as increase in disposable income, technological upgrades, and a spurring rise in number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have led the automotive & transportation sector to witness significant growth where pertaining concrete sealers are used as a coating for corrosion resistance purposes. However, the acrylics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The commercial application segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifth of the global concrete sealers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The expansion of the commercial industry and increase in working population and government schemes and high potential investment in developing commercial building across the globe has driven the concrete sealers market.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global concrete sealers market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in building & construction, transportation, chemical manufacturing, and other sectors have enhanced the performance of the concrete sealers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

BASF SE,

Sika AG,

PPG Industries,

Laticrete International, Inc.,

Royal Associates,

Valspar,

Prosoco Corporation,

Mapei Corporation,

W. R. Meadows, Inc.,

XETEX INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED INDIA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global concrete sealers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

