Concrete superplasticizer market to grow by USD 2,028.33 million from 2022 to 2027|Increased investment in infrastructure to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The concrete superplasticizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,028.33 million during the forecast period. Discover concrete superplasticizer market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The concrete superplasticizer market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market

Concrete Superplasticizer Market Sizing

Concrete Superplasticizer Market Forecast

Concrete Superplasticizer Market Analysis

Concrete superplasticizer market - Vendor Landscape

The concrete superplasticizer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Arkema Group: The company offers concrete superplasticizer namely ETHACRYL SR. Also, through this segment, the company offers Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates.

BASF SE: The company offers concrete superplasticizer under its brand MasterEase.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.: The company offers concrete superplasticizer such as CHRYSO Fluid Optima 100 through its subsidiary CHRYSO.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Concrete superplasticizer market - Market Segmentation

The concrete superplasticizer market covers market segmentation by application (ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, high-performance concrete, and others), type (sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), modified lignosulfonates (MLS), polycarboxylic acid (PC), and sulfonated melamine formaldehyde (SMF)), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the ready-mix concrete segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to its simplicity, convenience, and improved quality, ready-mix cement is preferred over conventional cement. Factors such as less waste, lower average storage costs, and higher consumption efficiency significantly reduce spending on construction projects. Rising incomes in both developed and developing countries are accelerating the construction of buildings and residential structures. The ready-mix cement segment is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing urbanization and rising residential and commercial construction activities.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Concrete superplasticizer market - Regional Market Outlook

Europe is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region that shows significant growth opportunities for vendors is APAC. Rising construction activities in countries such as India , China , and Japan contribute to the growth of the concrete superplasticizer market in APAC. Factors such as generated demand for new infrastructure to provide residential and commercial space for a rising urban population are driving the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

Enaspol A.S.

Forming America Ltd.

Fosroc International Ltd.

Fritz Pak Corp.

Ha Be Betonchemie GmbH

Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Holcim Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Mapei SpA

Rhein Chemotechnik GmbH

Riteks Inc.

Sakshi Chem Sciences

Sika AG

Taian Tianrun Gome New Materials Co. Ltd.

The Euclid Chemical Co.

Xiamen All Carbon Corp.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Concrete superplasticizer market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

The increasing demand for concrete admixtures is a key factor driving the growth of the global concrete superplasticizer market. Concrete superplasticizers are synthetic chemicals or additives added during concrete mixing to improve certain properties of hardened concrete. Raised construction activity in emerging nations has increased the demand for concrete admixtures such as concrete superplasticizers. Manufacturers are focused on capitalizing on this demand by launching new products and expanding their product lines. Hence, the rising demand for efficient concrete admixtures has led to an increase in product launches, which will fuel the growth of the concrete superplasticizer market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

Emerging new application areas is the key trend in the concrete superplasticizer market growth. Due to the use of concrete superplasticizers for new and advanced applications, the market in APAC has witnessed an increase in the demand for concrete superplasticizers. For example, in the construction market, these adhesives are used in addition to their traditional uses of supporting beams, sticking interior wallboards to studs, and providing a clean wall finish. Hence, such a development is expected to drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

The harmful effects of plasticizers on the environment are a major challenge to the growth of the global concrete superplasticizer market. Superplasticizers are among the most extensively investigated of all chemical substances across the globe. The material has been subjected to a rising number of lawsuits in Europe . The safe use of plasticizers is assessed by the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). REACH is the world's most comprehensive product safety regulation. The rising regulations toward the use of superplasticizers have drawn the inclination of various manufacturers to produce non-phthalate plasticizers. Thus, it is likely to act as a restraining factor against the growth of this market in focus during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Concrete Superplasticizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,028.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., Enaspol A.S., Forming America Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd., Fritz Pak Corp., Ha Be Betonchemie GmbH, Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd., Holcim Ltd., Kao Corp., Mapei SpA, Rhein Chemotechnik GmbH, Riteks Inc., Sakshi Chem Sciences, Sika AG, Taian Tianrun Gome New Materials Co. Ltd., The Euclid Chemical Co., and Xiamen All Carbon Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

