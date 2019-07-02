Concrete Superplasticizer (SNF, MLS, PC, SMF) Market, 2024

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Superplasticizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concrete superplasticizer market size was worth US$ 4.1 Billion in 2018

Superplasticizers are a category of polymers which are used to enhance the suspension flow efficiency by reducing the accumulation of particulate matter. Their major application is in admixtures which are used with concrete as strength boosters. Currently, there are different classes of superplasticizers available in the market including sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes (SNF), sulfonated melamine formaldehydes (SMF), modified lignosulfonates (MLS), polycarboxylic acids (PC), etc. Each category of superplasticizer is defined by individual properties and uses. Their demands also differ on the basis of their cost, placement and product efficiency.

A number of factors are currently driving the global demand of concrete superplasticizers. Plasticizers help in reducing the water cement ratio and improve the performance of the concrete mixture. They can also provide other advantages such as increase the compressive strength, eliminate fine cracks, reduce adsorption, provide better surface texture, etc.

The demand of concrete superplasticizers has a direct correlation with the performance of the global construction Industry. We expect the global construction industry to exhibit stable growth of around 3%-5% over the next five years catalysed by developed economies recovering from the recent economic downturn and emerging economies continuing to industrialize.



The United States, China and India are expected to represent the biggest growth drivers of the construction sector in the coming years. The strong outlook of the global construction industry is expected to create a positive impact on the demand of concrete superplasticizers.



The global concrete superplasticizer market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 5.4 Billion by 2024.



Market Summary:



Based on the form, the market has been segmented as liquid and powder. Liquids currently account for the largest share.

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as SNF, MLS, PC and SMF. SNF currently accounts for the highest market share.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, high-performance concrete, shotcrete and others. Ready-mix concrete currently accounts for the highest market share.

