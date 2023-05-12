Concrete surface treatment chemicals market size to grow by USD 4,576.1 million from 2022 to 2027, The rising demand for concrete curing compounds to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete surface treatment chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,576.1 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Increased construction activities across the region will drive the demand for concrete treatment chemicals during the forecast period. India and China, among other countries, are the major revenue contributors to the construction market in the APAC region. China accounts for a significant market share in the global construction industry with numerous construction projects likely to be completed during the forecast period. This will drive the demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals. New airports that began operation in 2021 comprising Jingzhou Shashi Airport, Jiujiang Lushan Airport, Heze Mudan Airport, Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Chenzhou Beihu Airport, and Shaoguan Danxia Airport, are expected to complete during the forecast period. Hence, the increasing number of construction projects in the country will drive the demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (non-residential and residential), product (mold release agents, curing compounds, and sealants), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the non-residential segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Concrete surface treatment chemicals, such as mold release agents, concrete curing compounds, and etching solutions, are widely used in non-residential construction applications worldwide. For instance, projects such as the expansion of the Mohe airport in Mohe in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and the Indian government's goal of developing 220 new airports by 2025 will require large volumes of concrete surface treatment chemicals. Hence, the demand for construction chemicals will increase significantly, which will fuel the demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals in the non-residential segment.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for concrete curing compounds significantly drives market growth.

Concrete curing compounds are concrete surface treatment chemicals that help retain the moisture content in concrete, which improves the strength of concrete.

Concrete curing compounds are preferred in concrete structures because of their properties, including water retention, high reflectance, short drying period, long-term setting, and the presence of non-volatile matter.

Moreover, these compounds are used to construct bridges, concrete pavements, runways, dams, and canal linings.

Hence, the rising demand for moisture-curing adhesives will drive the demand for concrete-curing compounds during the forecast period, which will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

A diversified product portfolio and strategic positioning of R&D centers are major trends influencing the market.

As most vendors in the market have diversified product portfolios, customers can easily choose products.

BASF offers a diverse portfolio of concrete surface treatment chemicals, including products such as concrete curing compounds, concrete release agents, surface retardants, and dry-shakes and floor toppings.

Chembond Chemicals has a diversified portfolio and offers products such as curing agents and water-repellant coatings in the surface treatment chemicals category, which are developed in the research and development centers of companies at different locations.

Additionally, companies reduce their R&D cost and increase profits by setting up R&D centers in this region.

Hence, the above-mentioned factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Regulations on VOC used for manufacturing mold release agents are the major challenge that hinders the growth of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market.

The use of solvent-based mold release agents in concrete increases VOC emissions by many end-user industries.

It includes the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. Exposure to heavy VOC emissions can cause problems such as eye, nose, and ear irritation, liver damage, and cancer in humans.

Risks associated with VOC emission depend on factors such as the volume of particles present in the air, the duration of their presence, and how often a person breathes in such conditions.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The concrete contractor market is projected to grow by USD 571.3 million with a CAGR of 0.71% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (building construction, building renovation, and other constructions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Eco-friendly buildings and construction are one of the key market trends contributing to market growth.

The concrete superplasticizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,028.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, high-performance concrete, and others), type (sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), modified lignosulfonates (MLS), polycarboxylic acid (PC), and sulfonated melamine formaldehyde (SMF)), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for concrete admixtures is a key factor driving the growth of the global concrete superplasticizer market.

Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,576.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Altrad Group, Arkema SA, BASF SE, BECO TREAT ApS, BRENNTAG SE, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., ChemCo Systems Inc., Croda International Plc, Flowcrete Group Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LATICRETE International Inc., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Teknos Group Oy, Dow Inc., The Euclid Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global concrete surface treatment chemicals market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global concrete surface treatment chemicals market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Mold release agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Mold release agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Mold release agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Mold release agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Mold release agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Curing compounds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Curing compounds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Curing compounds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Curing compounds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Curing compounds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Sealants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Sealants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 116: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 119: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.5 Altrad Group

Exhibit 121: Altrad Group - Overview



Exhibit 122: Altrad Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Altrad Group - Key offerings

12.6 Arkema SA

Exhibit 124: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Arkema SA - Key news



Exhibit 127: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Arkema SA - Segment focus

12.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.8 BRENNTAG SE

Exhibit 134: BRENNTAG SE - Overview



Exhibit 135: BRENNTAG SE - Business segments



Exhibit 136: BRENNTAG SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: BRENNTAG SE - Segment focus

12.9 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 138: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Croda International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 141: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 143: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Flowcrete Group Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Flowcrete Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Flowcrete Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Flowcrete Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Fosroc International Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Fosroc International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Fosroc International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Fosroc International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 154: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 157: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.14 Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sika AG

Exhibit 162: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 163: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 165: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Sika AG - Segment focus

12.16 Teknos Group Oy

Exhibit 167: Teknos Group Oy - Overview



Exhibit 168: Teknos Group Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Teknos Group Oy - Key offerings

12.17 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 170: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 171: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio