Concrete Work Stoppage Threat Looms Over Seattle-Area Construction Industry Again as Corliss Resources Drivers Vote to Strike

News provided by

Teamsters Local 174

14 Jun, 2023, 12:22 ET

Workers are members of Teamsters Local 174, whose 4.5-month industry-wide concrete strike ended just over a year ago

SEATTLE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than seven months after voting to organize with Teamsters Local 174, a group of more than 50 concrete mixer drivers at Corliss Resources have now voted to authorize a strike against their employer. The strike vote is in response to the glacially slow pace of negotiations for a first contract, with Corliss management only agreeing to meet with the union six times over the past seven months. There are still countless issues that have been left open during negotiations, including many of the issues that are most critical to the drivers, such as cameras, discipline, pay rates, healthcare, and retirement. As of now, only two additional dates are scheduled for Corliss to meet with the Teamsters Local 174 bargaining team.

"It is obvious to us that Corliss management is giving the absolute bare minimum effort to negotiate a contract for their workers, and this strike vote is meant to show them they need to step it up big time if they want to avoid a work stoppage," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "These workers have lived long enough without a contract, and their patience has run out. It's time for Corliss to come back to the table with a serious commitment to reaching a deal."

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,300 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

Contact:
Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 174

Also from this source

Zūm Drivers and Mechanics Avert Strike, Ratify First Contract with Teamsters Local 174

Seattle School Bus Drivers at Zūm Vote to Authorize a Strike

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.