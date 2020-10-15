concrete5 is a Champion in the 2020 SoftwareReviews Web Experience Management Emotional Footprint Report

PORTLAND, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete5, an open source content management system, today announced that it has been recognized as a champion in the 2020 Web Experience Management Emotional Footprint report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the aggregate emotional response ratings for various dimensions of the vendor-client relationship and product effectiveness, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product.

Compliance and security from the ground up. Editing content is easy for an organization with concrete5.

"While purchasing decisions shouldn't be based on emotion, it is valuable to know what kind of emotional response the vendor elicits from its users," said David Piazza, President, SoftwareReviews. "An impressive showing in our Emotional Footprint report demonstrates that the vendor has invested in building strong relationships with its customers."

SoftwareReviews named concrete5 a champion as it received a 9.3 CX score, which represents the value of the relationship vendors provide to their customers. "Inspiring" and "Respectful" were the two strongest positive emotions associated with concrete5, resulting in a 95% Likeliness to Recommend reported by their users. concrete5 also secured the top scores in a variety of areas representing the "emotional spectrum", such as:

Being Respectful

Enabling Productivity

Being Trustworthy

Inspiring Customers

Concrete5 also secured the top satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing vendor capabilities and product features including:

Business Value Created

Ease of Customization

Breadth of Features

"It's wonderful to hear our team's hard work is so appreciated by our clients," says Franz Maruna, Co-founder at concrete5. "We support a lot of large teams with demanding content workflow needs from Fortune 500, education, and government sectors. Our software delivers these clients a level of graceful user experience typically reserved for the B2C markets, and it's wonderful to see from our scores here that it counts."

About SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards and Software Reports:

The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software vendors, showing a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users' point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified for veracity. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory.

Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award. The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About PortlandLabs/concrete5

PortlandLabs started as a full service interactive media firm in 2002.

Over the years, their website toolkit became the open source ecosystem called concrete5.

Today they're focused on building high performance, complex web presences for larger organizations. They provide hosting, support and maintenance for mission critical websites around the world.

PortlandLabs is building a web for the greater good.

Contact

Franz Maruna

[email protected]

503-444-9660

SOURCE PortlandLabs