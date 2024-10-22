Concurrent Investment Advisors Selects Proteus as Alternative Asset Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, a leading alternative asset platform based in Indianapolis, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Concurrent Investment Advisors, a dynamic multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment advisor. Concurrent's decision to integrate Proteus into its suite of offerings underscores a commitment to expanding the range of financial solutions advisors can offer to their clients.

As part of this collaboration, Proteus will provide the technology, additional due diligence, and legal structuring for Concurrent's bespoke alternative asset platform, providing clients and financial advisors access to a diverse array of alternative investments, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure. This partnership highlights a shared dedication to delivering innovative investment opportunities.

"We are excited to welcome Concurrent Investment Advisors to the Proteus family," said Jason Brown, Founder and CEO of Proteus. "Our alternative asset platform is designed to provide financial advisors and their clients access to a broad spectrum of investment opportunities. We look forward to supporting Concurrent in enhancing their offerings and providing their clients with new avenues for portfolio diversification."

Concurrent's decision to align with Proteus reflects a strategic effort to offer clients a comprehensive suite of investment options while maintaining their commitment to independent advice. This partnership provides Concurrent with a distinct advantage in navigating an ever-evolving financial landscape.

Eddy Augsten, Managing Director of Investments at Concurrent, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with Proteus aligns with our commitment to empower our advisors to continue to deliver superior client outcomes by providing unique opportunities to manage volatility, enhance returns, and earn more income while maintaining a goals-based approach."

Proteus, known for its technology and comprehensive alternative asset solutions, will play a crucial role in assisting Concurrent's financial advisors seeking to incorporate alternative investments into client portfolios. The platform's user-friendly interface and robust support services will enhance Concurrent's ability to tailor investment strategies to meet the unique needs and goals of its clients.

About Proteus

Proteus is an alternative investment platform. The platform provides access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios, and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials, and construct custom portfolios, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

For more information, please visit Home – Proteus (proteuscapital.us).

About Concurrent Investment Advisors

Concurrent is a multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) created to give independent advisors all the resources they need to grow their businesses and adapt to the evolving financial needs of their clients. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Concurrent was established in 2017 by former advisors, business owners and industry leaders to cultivate a national network of independent providers of unbiased, fiduciary advice.

Through a partnership with Merchant, Concurrent offers its advisors strategic resources, full operational support, and opportunities to align through shared equity and mutual success. Independence and collaboration are central to Concurrent's ethos, as advisors maintain their autonomy and unique value while sharing best practices and best-in-breed technology to grow as entrepreneurs.

To learn more about Concurrent, visit www.poweredbyconcurrent.com

Proteus and Concurrent are unaffiliated companies. No compensation was shared for endorsements herein.

SOURCE Proteus, LLC