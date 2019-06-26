Concurrent Real-Time Introduces RedHawk Linux for NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Xavier

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent Real-Time, a global provider of high-performance Linux® solutions, today announced a new version of the RedHawk™ Linux operating system that includes support for the Jetson AGX Xavier platform. In supporting the AGX Xavier, RedHawk Linux is well positioned for embedded applications in aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial and medical markets that require high-performance, low-power consumption and deterministic response. RedHawk provides a guaranteed response time of less than 50 microseconds on the AGX Xavier.

RedHawk is currently the industry's leading real-time Linux operating system for both x86 and ARM64 systems. It is widely used in mission-critical applications including simulation, training, data acquisition and process control. The release of RedHawk Linux version 7.5 for AGX Xavier now makes RedHawk real-time enhancements available on the full line of NVIDIA Jetson products.

The Jetson AGX Xavier is an ARM64-based AI system-on-a-module powered by NVIDIA's Volta GPU technology with Tensor cores. The AGX Xavier offers high performance in a small, power-efficient form factor that's ideal for intelligent edge devices like robots, drones, smart cameras, and portable medical devices. The AGX Xavier supports all the features of the earlier Jetson TX modules while enabling bigger, more complex deep neural networks.

The RedHawk embedded development environment includes Concurrent Real-Time's NightStar, a powerful suite of tools that can be used to bring applications to market more quickly. NightStar is a fully integrated tool set for debugging, analyzing, and tuning latency-sensitive embedded applications. NightStar tools run with minimal intrusion, enabling developers to graphically view and trace the interaction of their application threads with the Linux kernel in real-time in order to uncover performance bottlenecks.

The RedHawk Linux environment on the AGX Xavier also supports SIMulation Workbench™, a comprehensive hard real-time simulation framework that enables the execution of MathWorks® Simulink™ models, custom C/C++ code, and handwritten as well as MathWorks GPU Coder™ generated CUDA® code.

"RedHawk is the ideal RTOS for complex embedded projects such as intelligent devices, advanced robotic systems, networking and other autonomous applications," said Ken Jackson, Concurrent Real-Time President and CEO. "With its unrivaled combination of ultra-low latency, high determinism, and advanced debugging tools, RedHawk delivers the guaranteed performance required to support all Jetson platforms."

About Concurrent Real-Time

Concurrent Real-Time is the industry's foremost provider of high-performance real-time computer systems, solutions and software for commercial and government markets. Its real-time Linux solutions deliver hard real-time performance in support of the world's most sophisticated hardware in-the-loop and man-in-the-loop simulation, high-speed data acquisition, process control and low-latency transaction processing applications. With over 50 years of experience in real-time solutions, Concurrent Real-Time provides sales and support from offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent-rt.com for further information.

