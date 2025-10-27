Concurrent Utility Services Expands to Include Pre-Construction Services Making it a Complete Turnkey Network Provider

SANFORD, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent Utility Services, an established provider of construction, installation and maintenance services for power and telecom providers, announces the creation of the Utility Solutions Division. Lead by Donna David, an engineering professional with over thirty years' experience managing teams utilizing state-of-the-art solutions for field data collection and network engineering. This team of experienced utility experts performs all aspects of pre-construction network distribution services for Power & Telecom Providers including Field Data Collection, Make Ready Support as well as Design & Permitting.

Steve Sarno, Concurrent's CEO stated: "The BEAD program, established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), was designed to ensure that every American has access to high-speed internet. This has created an unprecedented opportunity for Telecom Tier 1, 2 and 3 Providers, Cable Companies & Electric Coops to build and expand fiber networks. More than 70% of the $42.5 billion in BEAD funding will be spent on building fiber optic networks with more than 60% of the fiber being installed above ground. This means the awardees will be jockeying for permission to attach to already crowded existing poles owned by power utilities, ILECS and municipalities. Concurrent can not only provide the 'make ready' construction work associated with these attachments but with our Utility Solutions Division, we will provide the field data collection and permit application services making us a true turnkey solutions provider."

"Our Executive Management team has worked closely with Donna David for decades as she built successful operations that always met or exceeded her clients' goals, we are extremely excited to have Donna heading up this important addition to our service portfolio" continued Sarno.

About Concurrent Utility Services: Concurrent is based in Sanford, FL (metro Orlando) and employs 200+ specially trained service technicians working from operation centers in Sanford, Rockledge, Daytona and Miami. Concurrent power utility customers include two of the largest investor-owned utilities in the country. It's telecom clients include all major wireless network operators, tower companies and many fiber providers.

