"Barbara Bush was a great American who believed in many causes, including literacy. I am honored to have served as Co-Chairman of the Reading Champions Program for the March of Dimes with Barbara Bush. She inspired all, of all backgrounds and diversity, and I send sincere sympathies from me and our College Community to her family and the world that benefited from her example and good deeds."

About New York College of Health Professions

Chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, New York College of Health Professions, a not-for-profit institution located in Syosset, Long Island, with additional sites in New York City, offers institutionally accredited undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs in Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, Oriental Medicine and Herbal Medicine, and Certificate programs in Holistic Nursing for Registered Nurses and The Science of Self Improvement. New York College maintains a 30-acre modern medical facility in Luo Yang, The People's Republic of China. The College has grown remarkably in the past several years and will continue to develop new educational programs as well as expand into many new areas. For more information about New York College of Health Professions visit www.nycollege.edu or https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkCollegeofHealthProfessions

Mode Marketing Inc.

Barbara Carver 917 282-9106

BECarver.email@gmail.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/condolences-to-the-bush-family-from-mary-rodas-of-new-york-college-300631899.html

SOURCE New York College of Health Professions

Related Links

http://www.nycollege.edu

