Condom Depot Announces Contest Awarding Winner a 20-Year Supply of Free Condoms

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Condom Depot, a leading international distributor of condoms and safe-sex necessities, announced the launch of its awareness campaign "Funniest Condom Confessions Contest" today. The initiative aims to raise awareness for safer sex amongst both men and women, and the importance of being prepared for these encounters.

The overall winner will receive a 20-year supply of free condoms. Information on the contest, prizes, and how to submit an entry can be found at https://www.CondomDepot.com/free-condoms/. Condom Depot will accept entries from any eligible participant who is 18 years of age or older.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of this contest. Our hope is to take the taboo out of buying, carrying and using condoms by empowering readers to come forward with their 'faux pas' stories in a lighthearted manner," said John Fidi, Founder and CEO of Condom Depot. "In addition to awarding one winner a 20-year supply of free condoms, we will also make a donation of 5,000 condoms to a charity of the winner's choice. There will also be a runner-up prize winner for the funniest tweet on Twitter, using the hashtag #CondomConfession."

The Funniest Condom Confessions Contest is expected to receive thousands of entries during the 3-month submission period. Beginning Nov. 23, 2018, entrants may submit their stories, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2019. Entries will be reviewed by the Condom Depot staff for eligibility, then voted on by a panel of guest judges. The winner will be announced on Feb. 5, 2019.

For more information, visit https://www.CondomDepot.com/free-condoms/ and connect with Condom Depot on social media: @CondomDepot and https://www.facebook.com/ShopCondomDepot.

About Condom Depot

Clearwater-based Condom Depot is an exclusive master distributor for the highest-rated condom brands, serving millions of customers worldwide. From popular American brands like Trojan Condoms and Lifestyles Condoms to Japanese brands like Kimono and Crown Condoms, Condom Depot is the web's most trusted source for every condom brand that matters. Since 1996, Condom Depot has revolutionized the way consumers shop for condoms online, ensuring they find the perfect product for their needs at the best available price, providing top-notch customer service and a positive online shopping experience.

Contact: Condom Depot Marketing Department (813) 885-4400, ext. 17 // info@condomdepot.com.

https://www.CondomDepot.com

