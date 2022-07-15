Condom Market Size to grow by USD 3.70 billion by 2025, Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases - Technavio

The condom market report offers segmentation by the Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Material (Latex and Non-latex), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global condom market size is expected to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8 % according to Technavio's latest market report. The growing trend of customization is a condom market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming year. The rapid evolution of condom product material and designs with increasing market competition made it necessary for vendors to focus on strategies such as quick delivery processes, mass customization, and personalization. Mass customization and personalization have been slowly gaining importance in the global condom market, primarily driven by the advances in technology; add-on features and equipment; and shape, size, and color. There have been major advances on the technological front, starting from catering to consumers' specific requirements to final product development and delivery. There is an increase in the emphasis on condom providers offering their products in discreet packaging. This trend is making consumers more comfortable with shopping the products with more privacy. Hence, the increasing focus on the customization of condoms, as well as their packaging, according to consumer requirements is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.