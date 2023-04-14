Condom market size to grow by USD 5,117.84 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Condom Market by Distribution Channel, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market is estimated to grow by USD 5,117.84 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.68%. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The sales of premium condoms are increasing in countries such as India owing to the penetration of global brands. Moreover, the changing perception of sexual wellness products has led to an increase in the acceptance of condoms in various other countries. Advantages associated with online platforms, such as ease of purchase and the availability of several payment options, are also driving the growth of the market in the region. For a comprehensive analysis of the market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Condom Market 2023-2027

Vendor landscape

The global condom market is competitive. It comprises many international and regional vendors. These vendors are constantly competing for a higher market share. They are also focusing on expanding their network and distributing their products in different regions by approaching pharmacies, specialty stores, and hospitals and are investing in developing innovative and novel products. Emerging and new entrants in the market need to use innovative strategies and introduce a broad product portfolio to improve their market position. However, some of the leading vendors are opting for the acquisition of small and medium-sized vendors to increase their revenue share in the market. The market is characterized by aggressive innovation, M&A, product extensions, and product launches. Vendors are directing their marketing efforts toward creating category and brand awareness. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition among the vendors.

Market dynamics

Major drivers & challenges - The market is driven by factors such as the increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms. Online channels increase the visibility of vendors' product portfolios. Increased Internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile Internet devices, and rising consumer awareness have contributed to the growth of the global market through the online channel. The growing popularity of online shopping, consumer trust in online sales, and fast-shipping services have led to the growth of condom sales through online platforms. Therefore, the availability of a wide range of condoms through online channels is expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the side effects of using condoms are hindering market growth. The use of condoms can lead to health issues such as genital allergic reactions and STIs. Moreover, the presence of toxic chemicals, due to the addition of flavors and lubricants to condoms, may lead to skin infections in genital areas. Latex condoms can result in allergies to the genitals, such as rashes and hives. It can also lead to a tightening of the airways and loss of blood pressure in severe cases. Such factors will hamper the growth of the market.

Key trends - Product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension is a key trend in the market. Growing demand for condoms from both male and female consumers and increasing competition in the market have prompted suppliers to actively improve their research and development activities. Vendors are regularly updating their product ranges and expanding their product lines to meet customer needs. High spending on advertisements by vendors is driving the growth of the market, specifically in the premium segment.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a sample

report

Company profiles

The condom market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Adloran GmbH, B Holding Group LLC, Caution Wear Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Global Protection Corp., Grove Collaborative Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., LELOi AB, Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd., StaySafe Condoms, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., Cupid Ltd., Karex Berhad, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., and Ansell Ltd.

Get lifetime access to Technavio Market Insights!

annually at USD 5000

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online.

By material, the market is classified into latex and non-latex.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

The size of the condom market in US is expected to grow by USD 532.03 million during 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 8.32%. The market is segmented by product (latex condoms and non-latex condoms) and distribution channel (retail stores and online stores).

The female contraceptive market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,142.22 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (female contraceptive devices and female contraceptive drugs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Condom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,117.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adloran GmbH, B Holding Group LLC, Caution Wear Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Global Protection Corp., Grove Collaborative Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., LELOi AB, Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd., StaySafe Condoms, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., Cupid Ltd., Karex Berhad, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., and Ansell Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global condom market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global condom market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Latex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Latex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Latex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Latex - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Latex - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non latex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Non latex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Non latex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Non latex - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Non latex - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Adloran GmbH

Exhibit 116: Adloran GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Adloran GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Adloran GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 B Holding Group LLC

Holding Group LLC Exhibit 119: B Holding Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: B Holding Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: B Holding Group LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Caution Wear Corp.

Exhibit 122: Caution Wear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Caution Wear Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Caution Wear Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 125: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cupid Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Cupid Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cupid Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cupid Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Global Protection Corp.

Exhibit 135: Global Protection Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Global Protection Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Global Protection Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Karex Berhad

Exhibit 141: Karex Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 142: Karex Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Karex Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Karex Berhad - Segment focus

12.13 LELOi AB

Exhibit 145: LELOi AB - Overview



Exhibit 146: LELOi AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: LELOi AB - Key offerings

12.14 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Okamoto Industries Inc.

Exhibit 151: Okamoto Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Okamoto Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Okamoto Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Okamoto Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 158: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 159: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

