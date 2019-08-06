Condom Market Size Worth $15.1 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global condom market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2026, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Launch of new products and innovative packaging & promotional activities by international & local brands are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Latex condoms held the largest share in 2018 owing to safety and flexibility provided by natural rubber used to make condoms.

Currently, latex products have a higher market share as these can be used with lubricants and sex toys, which makes them the preferred choice of customers

In the product segment, male condoms held a significant share in 2018. However, there is substantial demand for female condoms in developed as well as developing nations

The e-commerce distribution channel is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of Internet & social media platforms for promoting safe sex

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific held the largest condom market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period

In April 2017 , AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) with the health ministry of India announced the country's first free store under the name Love Condoms, as an initiative aimed at reducing HIV infections

African countries such as Nigeria have a high unmet need. According to the AHF, in 2019, Nigeria has a deficit of 564 million and offered to distribute 600,000 condoms across the country.

Some of the key players are Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Karex Berhad;Fujilatex Co., LTD.;LELO; LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.; Mayer laboratories, Inc.; Okamoto Industries, Inc.; Cupid Limited; andVeru, Inc.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Condom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Latex, Non-Latex), By Product (Male Condoms, Female Condoms), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Drug Stores, E-Commerce), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/condom-market

For instance, in November 2018, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex brand introduced a new label "Feels" in South Africa. This range was made available at a lower cost as compared to other products offered by the company. Feels is sold at USD 0.71 in a pack of three, whereas Durex Fetherlite is sold at USD 2.83.This was a strategic move by the company to gain a higher share of the South African market, as public health organizations offer condoms free of cost in the country.

Social media plays a significant role in creating awareness about these products. Moreover, a condom is not only perceived as an economical method of contraception, but is also in demand as a product to improve sexual health. Variations in texture, flavor, and thickness of products available in the market help couples enhance their sexual experience.

Grand View Research has segmented the global condom market on the basis of material type, product, distribution channel, and region:

Condom Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Latex



Non-Latex

Condom Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Male Condoms



Female Condoms

Condom Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Mass Merchandizers



Drug Stores



e-Commerce

Condom Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Nigeria

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Medical Fiber Optics Market – Global medical fiber optics market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period owing to continuous miniaturization of medical devices, rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies and minimally invasive surgeries.

Global medical fiber optics market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period owing to continuous miniaturization of medical devices, rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies and minimally invasive surgeries. Surface Analysis Market – Global surface analysis market is currently being driven by the factors such as increasing innovations in the field of nano technology sciences, increasing research and development expenditure from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and, increasing adoption of surface analysis techniques in various research activities.

Global surface analysis market is currently being driven by the factors such as increasing innovations in the field of nano technology sciences, increasing research and development expenditure from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and, increasing adoption of surface analysis techniques in various research activities. Wearable Medical Technology Market – Global wearable medical technology market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. Wearable medical devices are attached to the human body which act as biosensors to monitor and detect crucial changes in certain areas of the body and seize physiological data.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.