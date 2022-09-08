Condom Market to record USD 4.03 Bn growth -- Adloran GmbH and B Holding Group LLC emerge as key vendors

Emerging and new entrants in the market need to use innovative strategies and introduce a broad product portfolio to improve their market position. However, some of the leading vendors are opting for the acquisition of small and medium-sized vendors to increase their revenue share in the market. The market is characterized by aggressive innovation, mergers, acquisitions, product extensions, and product launches. Vendors are increasingly directing their marketing efforts toward creating category and brand awareness. The e-commerce platform has been leveraged to promote and market its offerings over the past few years, and this trend is likely to gain traction during the forecast period.

The high growth of e-commerce platforms has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the side effects of using condoms might hamper the market growth. The report identifies Adloran GmbH, B Holding Group LLC, Caution Wear Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Global Protection Corp., Grove Collaborative Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Karex Berhad, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Mayer Laboratories Inc., Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd., Renfu Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., StaySafe Condoms, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., Veru Inc., and Ansell Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

The global condom market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the proliferation of brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores.

Material

Latex



Non-latex

The latex segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Factors such as cost-effectiveness and easy availability of latex condoms are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the largest market, occupying 44% of the market share. The rising awareness among people about the benefits of condoms, availability of a wide range of products, and consumption of premium products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The condom market report covers the following areas:

Condom Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist condom market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the condom market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the condom market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of condom market vendors

Condom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adloran GmbH, B Holding Group LLC, Caution Wear Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Global Protection Corp., Grove Collaborative Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Karex Berhad, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Mayer Laboratories Inc., Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd., Renfu Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., StaySafe Condoms, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., Veru Inc., and Ansell Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

