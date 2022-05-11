Condom Market Value to grow by USD 3.70 Billion | High demand expected in APAC | Technavio

May 11, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORk, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The condom market research report by Technavio provides valuable insights to help enterprises advance in their business approaches. The report helps businesses deduce end goals and redefine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
A sample copy of this report is available upon request. The sample report consists of the following information:
- Introduction and a brief overview of the in-depth analysis are included in the full report.
- Market sizing approaches used for developing a comprehensive view of the market
- Post pandemic recovery analysis
- Analysis of the competitive structure and the market behavior of participants
- Key market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis
- Regional market analysis with a graphical representation of size, share, and trends for the year 2020
- Factors that define market characteristics
See for yourself and understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue.
View Our Sample Report Here
Frequently asked questions about this report:
What is the forecasted growth in the condom market?
The global market size is expected to grow by USD 3.70 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8%.
What is the YOY growth rate of the condom market in 2021?
The global condom market observed a YOY growth rate of 7.47% in 2021.
Which material segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021?
Based on the material, the latex condom segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.
Who are the key players in the market?
Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Karex Berhad, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Okamoto Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Veru Inc are identified as the key players in the market.
What factors are driving the condom market growth?
The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Got more questions? Our analyst can help you find what you are looking for. Speak to Our Analyst Now
Competitive Analysis
The global condom market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many local and well-established players. Vendors operating in the market are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and mergers and acquisitions with suppliers and distributors to compete in the market.
Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches and M&As include:
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers non-latex, large size, thin-textured, and other condoms through the brand Trojan.
Cupid Ltd.: The company offers male condoms, female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, hand sanitizer, and hair removing cream.
Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.: The company offers condoms, balloons, and related latex products, and shock absorbers, rotary dampers, and related industrial purpose buffer products.
Download a Report Sample to identify other vendors profiled in the full report.
This report can be customized as per your specific requirements. Our analysts can break down market segmentation for requested regions and segments. The report can also be customized to provide you with detailed profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and products offered by vendors.
This report can be customized to suit your business needs. Our analysts are available 24/5 round the clock to assist you with any queries. Speak To Our Analyst Now
Customers who bought this report also purchased:
- Sexual Wellness Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Condom Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.70 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.47
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Karex Berhad, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Okamoto Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Veru Inc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Personal products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6 Market Segmentation by Material
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by Material
- 6.3 Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Latex - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Non-latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Non-latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Non-latex - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Material
7 Market Segmentation by Gender
- 7.1 Male
- 7.2 Female
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.8 Key leading countries
- 9.9 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Vendor landscape
- 11.2 Landscape disruption
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- 12.4 Cupid Ltd.
- 12.5 Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.
- 12.6 Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.
- 12.7 Karex Berhad
- 12.8 LELOi AB
- 12.9 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
- 12.10 Okamoto Inc.
- 12.11 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- 12.12 Veru Inc
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.3 Research methodology
- 13.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article