Condor Outdoor's Back the Blue Initiative Donates Protective Gear to Ventura County Sheriff's Civil Unit

News provided by

Condor Outdoor

21 Jul, 2023, 16:03 ET

VENTURA, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor Outdoor, a leading provider of tactical gear and clothing, partnered with Covered 6 to support the safety of deputies in the Ventura County Sheriffs Civil Unit. As a part of their Back the Blue initiative, Condor Outdoor donated twelve professional-grade plate carriers to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Continue Reading
Proud deputies of Ventura County Sheriff's Civil Unit showing off their newly donated plate carriers from Condor Outdoor's Back the Blue initiative.
Proud deputies of Ventura County Sheriff's Civil Unit showing off their newly donated plate carriers from Condor Outdoor's Back the Blue initiative.

"I appreciate the support and generous donation that Condor Outdoor Products gave the Sheriff's Civil Unit," expressed Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Steve Jenkins. "My team has a dangerous job of serving evictions and protecting the residents of Ventura County. This donation contributes to the public's safety. Ventura County is an amazing place to live and work because of the strong relationship local law enforcement has with its community members. Condor's thoughtfulness exemplifies that relationship and our community values. Thank you for contributing to keeping our community safe."

"In this current time of need, Condor Outdoor is deeply committed to giving back and ensuring the well-being of those who protect and serve our communities," said Dakota Grey, a spokesperson from Condor.

Condor Outdoor has been a longtime and reliable partner to law enforcement agencies, military personnel, and first responders. Back the Blue is Condor's ongoing initiative for providing departments, constrained by limited budgets and support, with top-of-the-line gear. "Our goal is to aid them in carrying out their duties safely and effectively," said Grey. This latest donation to the Ventura County Sheriff exemplifies Condor Outdoor's commitment to supporting the local law enforcement community and ensuring their safety and well-being.

Condor's Back the Blue initiative donates tactical gear, uniforms, and clothing every year, spreading heartfelt support to local and county law enforcement. As the need for assistance and funding grows, Condor strives to make a meaningful impact. From fully outfitting SWAT departments to generous raffle contributions, Back the Blue stands as a symbol of their unwavering appreciation and admiration for the brave men and women who serve and protect our neighborhoods. Beyond providing top-of-the-line equipment, their commitment to law enforcement is rooted in the belief that building strong relationships between officers and communities creates a safer, united, and more compassionate world. "Together, we can stand by our heroes and make a positive difference in the places we call home." said Grey.

For more information about how Condor's Back the Blue supports your community, please visit www.condoroutdoor.com/pages/back-the-blue.

SOURCE Condor Outdoor

Also from this source

Condor Outdoor Launches New Website

Condor Brings Hollywood Style Swag to the Gun Community at SHOT Show

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.