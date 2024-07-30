Condor Software Announces Strategic Collaboration with Danforth Advisors to Streamline Clinical Finance for Biopharma Companies

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Condor Software, a leader in clinical trial finance and accounting software, today announced a strategic collaboration with Danforth Advisors to provide an integrated solution for clinical finance. By pairing Condor's technology with the support of Danforth's clinical finance consultants, biopharma companies can more efficiently track and manage clinical costs for improved reporting accuracy and forecasting.

Without a qualified clinical finance specialist and efficient process, biopharma companies often struggle with financial reporting and creating reliable forecasts. Together, Condor and Danforth offer a proven software solution, implemented and managed by technical finance specialists with deep understanding of the drug development process. This collaboration enhances reporting accuracy, efficiency, and compliance, enabling biopharma teams to focus on science and innovation.

"Partnering with Danforth Advisors expands our capabilities beyond technology, providing a tailored comprehensive financial solution for the pharma industry," said Jennifer Kyle, CEO of Condor Software. "I've admired Danforth's talent in Clinical, FP&A, and Accounting. Combining their expertise with our technology offers end-to-end solutions, bridging the gap between the clinical and finance, enabling biopharma companies to reach new levels of financial excellence."

Danforth Advisors' Dan Dehner, Managing Director, added, "By offering Condor's software with our clinical finance consulting services, we can further streamline this important work for our clients and uphold the integrity of reporting results."

Key benefits of the combined software and service include:

Accelerated Financial Close: Increased efficiency through streamlined workflows and automations.

Increased efficiency through streamlined workflows and automations. Accurate and Defensible Study Budgets: Enhanced visibility into operational and financial planning for effective negotiation.

Enhanced visibility into operational and financial planning for effective negotiation. Unified Clinical, Business, and Finance: Improved data integration between platforms.

Improved data integration between platforms. Enhanced Compliance: Robust auditing and regulatory compliance features.

This collaboration is a substantial step forward in driving unity, automation, and operational excellence. It arrives at a pivotal time as the industry navigates rapid innovation alongside increasing complexities and capital constraints.

About Condor Software

Condor is the leading financial intelligence and automation platform tailored for the unique needs of the biopharma industry. By automating clinical accruals and forecasting processes, Condor ensures accuracy, compliance, and efficiency for accounting and FP&A teams, enabling them to focus on strategic decision-making and value creation.

For more information, please visit www.condorsoftware.com

