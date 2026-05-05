Condor Software Launches Advanced Analytics and Dynamic Scenario Suite

Condor shares its product vision and previews suite of clinical finance AI agents

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor Software, the Financial Intelligence Platform for life sciences, today introduced its new Advanced Analytics and Dynamic Scenario Suite — a set of products that give R&D finance teams credible forward-looking intelligence. With the addition of the suite, Condor's AI-powered platform now covers the full R&D financial lifecycle, from automated accruals, to forecasting and scenario planning, to company-wide and executive reporting. The announcement follows closely on the heels of Condor's $24 million Series A funding announcement in March.

The Advanced Analytics and Dynamic Scenario Suite enables R&D finance teams to customize views and executive dashboards that are scenario-aware of their forecasting and planning, and traced back all the way to trial-level operational data. Teams can model enrollment delays or site activations without corrupting actuals, compare forecast versions side-by-side, and synthesize everything into live, shareable dashboards to equip executive teams and peers.

Learn more about the suite at: https://www.condorsoftware.com/platform/analytics/ .

"Our new Advanced Analytics and Dynamic Scenario Suite completes our platform's coverage of the full R&D financial lifecycle," said Condor VP of Product Nim Fox. "R&D teams have never had a single source of truth that runs from close to strategy; one that updates automatically when the trial changes, without rebuilding rules or waiting on manual reconciliation. That's what we've built. And what's coming next — our suite of clinical finance AI agents — will go even further in bridging the gap between clinical operations and finance."

Condor also previewed a suite of clinical finance AI agents that will function like multiple clinical finance subject matter experts embedded in R&D teams, surfacing patterns, flagging risks, and bridging context across functions automatically.

"Our product vision is to unite clinical operations and finance teams via a single source of clinical and financial truth, powered by AI. But not your standard AI. What we're building at Condor is unique," said Fox. "Our AI-powered platform is built upon a clinical and financial ontology and knowledge graph developed over years with the Big 4 accounting firms. It understands the relationships between your trial protocols, enrollment data, site activity, vendor contracts, and financial rules. As protocols amend, enrollment shifts, and vendors renegotiate, the platform updates automatically. Data is unified, current, and explainable across the entire organization."

Learn more about Condor's AI agents at: https://blog.condorsoftware.com/blog/advanced-analytics-and-dynamic-scenario-suite-announcement.

About Condor

Condor is the Financial Intelligence Layer purpose built for Life Sciences R&D. Its AI-powered technology automatically unifies clinical, operational, and financial data from disparate systems and vendors, giving R&D teams trustworthy data that empowers them to operate with confidence and bring therapies to patients faster and more cost effectively. Condor manages over $19 billion in R&D spend and is trusted by organizations like Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Alumis Therapeutics, BridgeBio Pharma, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Learn more at condorsoftware.com .

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SOURCE Condor Software