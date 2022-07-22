Conductive Polymer Coatings Market to Witness Impressive Growth Opportunity with a Steady CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific emerged as largest market for conductive polymer coatings in terms of consumption. Use of conductive polymer coatings in electrical and electronic engineering as an anti-corrosion agent will act as an ever-growing revenue channel.

NEWARK, Del., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The conductive polymer coatings market is projected to grow at an impressive pace with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2032. Widespread use of conductive polymer coatings for corrosion protection and industrial coatings are dominant factors contributing to the market growth.

Increased demand for conductive polymer coatings can be seen in the electrical and electronics industries due to its multipurpose use in computer flat screen displays, personal digital assistants, mobile phones and other screens. These properties are projected to bolster sales in the conductive polymer coatings market.

Key Takeaways

Its use as an anti-corrosive agent in the electronic engineering field is an ever-growing revenue channel for the conductive polymer coatings market.

The electrical properties such as high electrical conductivity and customization for organic synthesis methods are some of the properties of conductive polymer coatings that are responsible for driving growth in the market.

The major advantage it offers is processability through dispersions. These coatings are made up of some basic polymers such as polyaniline, polypyrene and polyacetylene.

Due to diverse applications of conductive polymer coatings, it has been preferred by every industry. These properties include sensors, optical & electronic materials, actuators, biosensors, super-capacitors, bio-implants and corrosion protection for electrical energy storage.

The drastic replacement of metal and other conductive compounds with conductive polymer coatings from the electrical & electronics industry is expected to drive the market.

With rising disposable income and modernization, demand for electronics has increased tremendously which in turn is expected to drive market growth for conductive polymer coatings.

Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the global conductive polymer coatings market, accounting for a significant market share.

Competitive Landscape

Heraeus

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Crosslink

ITEK

Henkel Electronics

NanoMarkets LLC.

IDTech EX

Voltaic Coatings

CBI Polymers Inc.

AnCatt

The major international companies in the global conductive polymer coatings market have shifted their manufacturing bases to China for low production costs, and the consumption of these coatings has increased. However, conductive polymer coatings manufacturers are not concentrated in this region.

More Insights into the Conductive Polymer Coatings Market

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to dominate the global conductive polymer coatings market during the forecast years at an unprecedented rate.

Owing to the rising demand for electronics products and reduced production costs, leading manufacturers are shifting their bases in China accounting for global market share.

In terms of consumption, the North American region gains maximum traction over the projected years. Owing to demand from optical and electrical applications conductive polymer coatings market is expected to show a moderate growth rate.

The European region is anticipated to attract the highest growth rate in comparison to other regions during the forecast years owing to the surging demands for conductive polymer coatings.

Fast-paced research and development activities combined with technological advancements in the field of nano-chemistry and optical chemistry are expected to provide opportunities for the players in this market.

Conductive Polymer Coatings Market Key Segments

By Application

Sensors

Fuel Cells

Cell phone

Displays

Touch panel

Solid State Lighting

Displays

Capacitors

Batteries

Photovoltaic Cells

By End-use Industry

Solar industry

Automotive & Locomotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics industries

Smart textiles

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

4. Global Conductive Polymer Coatings Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

About FMI- Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, speciality, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.

SOURCE Future Market Insights