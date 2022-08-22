Conductive Textiles Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth USD 6.23 Billion by 2029, Increasing Prominence of Conductive Yarns in the Textiles Industry & Rising Demands Suggest by Exactitude Consultancy

PUNE, India, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conductive textiles market has been segmented by fabric type into nylon, cotton, polyester, and so on. As well as by into type woven textile, non-woven textile, and knitted textile. The market is bifurcated by end-use into military & defense, healthcare, sports & fitness, consumer electronics

Conductive textile is a fabric that has the ability to conduct electricity. Conductive textiles are made of metal strands woven into the fabric or conductive yarns that are conductive due to metal coating. These textiles provide both electrical properties and fabric softness. They are widely used in the fields of electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding and static dissipation. Continuous technological advancements and the introduction of cutting-edge products into the market will boost the conductive textiles industry forecast in the future.

Global conductive textiles market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 15% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 6.23 billion by 2029 from USD 1.77 billion in 2020.

The conductive textiles market growth is driven by increasing losses owing to modernization of infrastructure. The reduction of conductive textiles costs and growing industries in the emerging markets offer a lucrative growth opportunity to the chemical manufacturers. The increase in restriction and guideline regarding environment may hinder the growth of global conductive textiles market. Innovation is one of the most important and key strategy as it has to be for any conductive textiles market. However, companies in the market have also opted and successfully driven inorganic growth strategies like mergers & acquisition and so on.

Recent Market Developments

November 2021 - A producer of conductive energy textiles and advanced antimicrobial systems, Noble Biomaterials, announces that the company's Circuitex fabric and foam technologies are confirmed to reflect high-frequency energy waves just like those suspected in Havana Syndrome attacks and generated by directed-energy weapons (DEW).

— Cabot Corp has announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Tokai Carbon ( ) Co. Ltd. from Tokai Carbon Group for , as a matter of customary closing adjustments. The carbon black production plant was appointed in 2006 and is near Cabot's present carbon black and specialty compounds plant in . Apr 2021 Myant Inc., the world's chief in the development, design, and production, has announced the introduction of a planned and special collaboration contract towards the use and expansion of next-generation conductive yarns and connectors for exploitation in textile computing uses.

Growing awareness of advantages of conductive textiles drives the global conductive textile market

Growing awareness about the superior functionality and application of conductive textiles has led to the rising adoption of the textiles and related products across varied end-use industries. Conductive textiles are flexible, durable, light weight, and have high strength. The increasing awareness about the functionalities and benefits regarding of the use of conductive textiles in smart textiles and wearable devices has boosted the demand, globally.

North America is projected to witness a steady growth rate in the conductive textiles market in future owing to significant proportion of the conductive textiles in this region.

Its major share is occupied by North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region. North America shares 43% of total market. After that, Rest Of the world 57% of global market respectively. The US is a major player in the global conductive textiles market. This can be attributed to the government and other businesses working together to create advanced technologies that help reduce processing waste and lower production costs, boosting demand for conductive textiles.

Conductive Textiles Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.77 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 6.23 billion Growth rate CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD million, and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, form, end use, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Arakawa Chemicals Ltd, Taimide Tech Inc., Kolon Industries Inc., Saint- Gobain, Dupont-Toray Ltd., Skc Kolon Inc., Kaneka Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Shinmax Technology Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., And Flexcon Company Inc Key Market Opportunities Conductive Textiles Technology is developing rapidly with the introduction of different types of Fabric and materials Customization scope - Pricing and purchase options The entire organization can use the report. It can be printed and shared. Delivery in PDF and Excel.

Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

The key drivers are helping the Conductive Textile Market achieve its goal, and their presence is propelling the market's growth. The rise in demand for conductive textile in the military and defense sector is chiefly driving the market. The higher adoption rate of smart fabrics for various applications is a key driver. Other major drivers such as the expansion of the healthcare industry and higher expenditure in the health sector are boosting the Conductive Textile Market Value.

Market Challenges

The Conductive Textile Market is facing huge challenges in the growth period. The maintenance of smart fabric is a bit complex, acting as a major challenge for the market. The manufacturing process of infusing electronic devices in garments is expensive, raising the overall cost and acting as a challenging factor for the market.

Market Opportunities

The presence of growth opportunities is fueling the Conductive Textile Market demand. The rapid growth of end-use industrial verticals in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific is expected to bring great opportunities for the global market. The expanding usage of conductive textiles in wearable fitness and medical equipment lets the market flourish with wide opportunities.

Market Restraints

There are certain constraining factors of the Conductive Textile Market which are hampering its growth in the forecast period. The expensive cost price of the final product and higher manufacturing costs are the major restraints of the market.

Market Players Focus on New Product Development and Launches to Strengthen Position

Key players in global conductive textiles market are Arakawa Chemicals Ltd, Taimide Tech Inc., Kolon Industries Inc., Saint- Gobain, Dupont-Toray Ltd., Skc Kolon Inc., Kaneka Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Shinmax Technology Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., And Flexcon Company Inc. and others.

Key Market Segments: Conductive Textiles Market

Conductive Textiles Market by Fabric Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Cotton

Nylon

Polymer

Others

Conductive Textiles Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Conductive Textiles Market by End User, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Defense & Military

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Others

Conductive Textiles Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

End users like military & defense, healthcare, sports & fitness, and consumer electronics drive the growth of conductive textile market

Military & Defense

Textiles used in military uniforms must provide durability, safety, and protection in hostile environments, as well as resistance to damage and comfort. Additionally, sweat management, cold-weather protection, and the incorporation of high-tech materials into uniforms are desirable. Conductive textiles are lightweight, flexible, and provide high strength and superior conductivity, making them popular in the military and defence sectors.

Healthcare

Conductive textiles are used in the healthcare industry for both clinical and non-clinical applications. These textiles are intended to provide both comfort and functionality. Textiles can detect, acquire, and transmit physiological signals, allowing healthcare providers to monitor and communicate patient conditions.

Consumer Electronics

Consumer electronics manufacturers priorities the development of products that are small, thin, light, and dependable. Conductive textiles are found in a variety of products, including smart watches, augmented reality headsets, multimedia players with computing capabilities, and smart goggles.

Sports & Fitness

Conductive textiles are used in sports and fitness to monitor sleep, calories consumed, heart rate, blood pressure, and other parameters. Increased health awareness among the global population has resulted in a high demand for conductive textiles in this sector.

