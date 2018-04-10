Conductive Ventures Debuts with $100 Million Focused on Enterprise Software & Hardware

Conductive Ventures invests in long-term relationships. "I first met Paul ten years ago when he invited me to speak at Harvard Business School about my entrepreneurial journey at A123 Systems, and we built trust over the past 10 years by maintaining our relationship," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal, developer of metal 3D printing systems. "The startup journey is full of peaks and valleys, but knowing someone who will be in my corner for the long-term is rare. That's why I made sure they were included in our previous round of financing."

Together, both Lai and Yeh bring over 30 years of complementary experience in venture capital, entrepreneurship and operations. Carey spent his venture capital career at both Institutional Venture Partners (IVP) and Intel Capital where he invested in leading enterprise software companies including 500Friends (acquired by Merkle), Box (BOX), BrightEdge, Gigya (acquired by SAP), Nexmo (acquired by Vonage), Onefinestay (acquired by AccorHotels), Sprinklr, SweetLabs, Synchronoss (SNCR) and UUCUN (acquired by Baidu). Paul spent the early part of his career in product development and operations with a number of hardware and manufacturing companies including Ford, Tesla, Next Autoworks, and Fisker Automotive. Most recently he was a Partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB) where he focused on hardware and sustainability investments. Paul has worked as a board director/observer with entrepreneurs at AEye, Ambiq Micro, Beyond Meat, Crossbar, Desktop Metal, DJI, Ionic Materials, LuxVue (acquired by Apple), mCube, Motiv, Relayr, and Solidia.

One of the key differentiators of Conductive Ventures is that it aims to help portfolio companies access Japan through its relationship with Panasonic and its corporate partners. So far, all of Conductive Ventures' portfolio companies have begun collaborating and engaging with a number of the its partners to accelerate revenue and reduce cost.

Conductive Ventures is built upon three core principles: serve entrepreneurs as the go-to board partner; serve investors with strong returns; and serve corporate partners by providing a bridge into Silicon Valley innovation. Ultimately, their aim is to serve in the background while putting entrepreneurs first and enabling each investment to thrive.

About Conductive Ventures

Conductive Ventures invests in expansion stage companies with a focus on enterprise software and hardware. The team is led by institutional venture investors and operators with unmatched experience in the sector. Conductive Ventures focuses on deploying $100M into post-product companies with early customer success. The team works closely with its portfolio companies to deliver demonstrable revenue acceleration through targeted introductions and partnerships. Portfolio companies include Ambiq Micro, CSC Generation, Desktop Metal, and Sprinklr. For additional information, please visit www.conductive.vc.

