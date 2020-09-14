Conductive Ventures Raises $150 Million Fund II Focused On Expansion Stage Software & Hardware Entrepreneurs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conductive Ventures announces the launch of its sophomore venture capital fund today with the close of a $150 million fund. The strategy of Fund II remains the same, focusing on funding enterprise software and hardware companies that demonstrate early efficient growth. Conductive Ventures is built upon three core principles: serve entrepreneurs as the go-to board partner; serve investors with strong returns; and serve corporate partners by providing a bridge into Silicon Valley innovation.

Conductive Ventures is led by experienced venture capitalists, Carey Lai and Paul Yeh. Carey previously invested at IVP and Intel Capital leading investments in Box (BOX), Gigya (acquired by SAP), Kabam (acquired by Netmarble), Nexmo (acquired by Vonage), Onefinestay (acquired by AccorHotels) and Sprinklr. Paul has previous experience investing and operating with portfolio companies at Kleiner Perkins including Ambiq Micro, Beyond Meat (BYND), Desktop Metal, DJI, Ionic Materials, LuxVue (acquired by Apple), and Relayr (acquired by HSB-MunichRe). The first fund, launched in early 2017, invested in 17 companies including Ambiq Micro, Blueshift, CSC Generation, Desktop Metal, Gen. G, Jackpocket, Proterra, Self, Sprinklr, Survata and Versatile. Despite the young vintage of Fund I, one of its first investments, Desktop Metal, has announced its intention to go public.

"Our goal is to focus on the fundamentals of venture capital investing," said Carey Lai, Co-Founding Member and Managing Director at Conductive Ventures. "We seek to work with the next generation of companies aiming to disrupt traditional industries and we're privileged to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs from different walks of life."

"We are humbled to have the continued confidence of our investors" said Paul Yeh, Co-Founding Member and Managing Director at Conductive Ventures. "Especially in such challenging times, we are constantly inspired by innovative entrepreneurs who will no doubt become pivotal to the recovery of economic and social health in the world. We remain as dedicated as ever to find and serve them."

Conductive Ventures invests in expansion stage companies with a focus on enterprise software and hardware entrepreneurs. The team is led by institutional venture investors and operators with unmatched experience in the sector. Conductive Ventures focuses on post-product companies with early customer success. The team works closely with its portfolio companies to deliver demonstrable revenue acceleration through targeted introductions and partnerships. For additional information, please visit www.conductive.vc.

