Conductix-Wampfler Ushers in Next Generation of Hardwired Data-Over-Power Technology

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conductix-Wampfler, a leading global manufacturer of mobile electrification and data transfer systems for industrial machinery, today announces the next generation of its NxBB hardwired data-over-power solution. Designed for intralogistics and industrial automation, this upgraded product delivers secure, interference-free communication over the same conductors that power equipment.

"As industrial automation becomes more complex, dependable communication is key to keeping systems safe, efficient, and running without disruption," stated Panos Gamvroudis, Product Manager at Conductix-Wampfler. "With the upgraded NxBB, Conductix-Wampfler is uniquely positioned in the industry to deliver a hardwired solution that combines power and secure data in a single system, without the common challenges of wireless or optical technologies. The result is a simpler, more reliable approach that's easier to install, easier to scale, and built to perform in demanding, high-density automation environments."

NxBB supports the future of manufacturing with industry-leading features, including:

NxBB eliminates the need for separate data cables by using existing power lines, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of wiring in industrial environments. Reliable Communication in Harsh Conditions: The solution is well-suited for industrial settings with challenging conditions, such as high electromagnetic interference, where wireless signals may struggle to maintain stability.

NxBB can transmit data over long distances within a facility, making it ideal for large industrial sites where traditional networking solutions may face range limitations. Easy Integration with Legacy Systems: The solution provides seamless integration with existing infrastructure, enabling older equipment to connect to modern automation and monitoring systems without extensive upgrades or rewiring.

"This next iteration of NxBB builds on the deep experience we've gained working closely with OEMs and operators across a wide range of applications," continued Gamvroudis. "We took what customers already trust about our portfolio and refined it to support the way automation systems are being designed and expanded today. Backed by our global service and support network, NxBB gives teams a solution they can confidently rely on throughout the full lifecycle of their operation."

The Conductix-Wampfler team will unveil the new NxBB solution at MODEX in Atlanta from April 13-16, 2026. Attendees interested in learning about data-over-power solutions and transforming communication across various conductor profiles can stop by Booth B14322 during show hours.

About Conductix-Wampfler

Conductix-Wampfler is a leading global manufacturer of mobile electrification and data transfer systems for industrial machinery. It designs, manufactures, and installs/services a wide range of conductor bar systems, transit conductor rails, slip ring assemblies, inductive power transfer (IPT®) systems, cable festoons, spring-driven cable reels, and motor-driven cable reels. It also offers an array of crane controls, including push-button pendants, radio remote controls, and bumpers. Conductix-Wampfler's field-proven products safely and reliably operate in the most demanding industrial applications. For more information, visit www.conductix.us.

