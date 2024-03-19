ConductorOne Launches Solution to Detect, Secure and Manage Access to Shadow Apps

Security Teams Can Now Bring Shadow Apps Under Management in Just a Few Clicks

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConductorOne, the leader in identity security and access governance, today announced its new Shadow App Detection solution to help companies automatically discover, secure and manage access to shadow IT. ConductorOne now detects and monitors employee logins to shadow apps, giving security teams the ability to bring shadow apps under full management within the platform. This allows companies to gain real-time visibility into shadow app usage and significantly reduce the risk posed by unmanaged applications.

"Surfacing unauthorized and unmanaged applications is a missing component in our overall visibility," said Emanuel Francisco, TechOps Manager at Unbabel. "Being able to not only identify these applications but incorporate them into our access controls workflow is solving a big pain point for us."

Unlike SaaS management tools that provide shadow app discovery to manage licenses and costs, ConductorOne's security-first approach provides the robust access controls necessary to effectively manage and secure access to apps once discovered. With ConductorOne, users can bring shadow apps immediately under management to improve their overall security posture, while still reaping the license and budgeting benefits of comprehensive usage visibility.

"For modern businesses, shadow apps are more than just a cost issue; they're a critical security risk that must be continually monitored and managed," said Alex Bovee, co-founder and CEO of ConductorOne. "As part of our commitment to securing identity for the modern workforce, our new solution allows customers to strengthen their security posture with full visibility and control over shadow app usage. The power of SaaS comes with risks, but we're here to make sure those risks are managed, not magnified."

The new Shadow App Detection functionality monitors for new, unmanaged apps, which are then cataloged and flagged for review. Once a shadow app is detected, security teams can see who has signed up and when, and subsequent activity. Teams can then decide to sanction a new app and bring it under management or ignore an app that is not a current concern.

To sanction an app, teams simply assign the app an owner; then it can be managed like all other apps in ConductorOne. If the security team decides to ignore a shadow app, the ignored app usage continues to be monitored, providing insight into the number of users of that app and any recent changes in activity. Ignored apps can be brought under management at any time.

To learn more about ConductorOne, please visit the website or book a demo.

About ConductorOne

ConductorOne helps organizations secure their workforce identities through modern access controls and governance. Security and IT teams use ConductorOne to unify access visibility, move to just-in-time (JIT) requests, remove inappropriate access, and automate access reviews. Forward-thinking companies like DigitalOcean, Ramp, Instacart, Panther, and DeepWatch trust ConductorOne to achieve least privilege and ensure compliance. For more, visit www.conductorone.com.

SOURCE ConductorOne