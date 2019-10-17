Conduent Helps South Carolina Achieve Federal Child Support Certification

The state's Department of Social Services (DSS) recently announced that its Palmetto Automated Child Support System and centralized State Disbursement Unit (SDU) received certification from federal enforcement officials, ending more than two decades of efforts to develop a compliant system. Following previous unsuccessful efforts by other contractors, Conduent began supporting the agency in 2015, helping to manage the system upgrades and the implementation needed to meet national standards and requirements.

"This is a great achievement for South Carolina, and Conduent, as the prime contractor — along with support from other partners — played an integral role in making it happen," said Tim Mose, Director, DSS Child Support Services Division. "The new system consolidates payments and ensures that cases are processed faster, benefiting custodial and non-custodial parents of children receiving child support."

Under a contract with the state, Conduent implemented a new automated system used by DSS staff and individual Clerks of Court. It replaces and combines 47 previous county and state systems into one. The new SDU also centralizes payments into one statewide processing center, making it easier and quicker for employers and other users to send payments via electronic methods, including those routing checks from other states.

"This milestone exemplifies the trust DSS and other clients have in our child support team, serving the needs of children and families," said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. "This new system brings South Carolina's child support program into compliance and positions it to deliver mission-critical interactions more effectively and efficiently."

For more than 25 years, Conduent has served child support agencies, helping them to improve services for citizens. The company currently processes more than one-third of the nation's child support payments every year and is an industry leader in accuracy, efficiency and reliability. Conduent's ExpertPay™ platform is used by more than 275,000 employers, payroll processors and non-custodial parents.

Conduent helps government agencies transform their operations and business processes to better serve constituents. Delivering innovative solutions through analytics and data, Conduent offers solutions for government payments and health care, as well as eligibility and enrollment, child support and case management.

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated

