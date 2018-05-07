Conduent Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, Next Step in Blockchain Strategy

As a member of the EEA, Conduent will collaborate with industry leaders in pursuit of Ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. Ethereum is a decentralized platform for applications that run exactly as programmed without risk of breach, providing opportunity to strengthen Conduent's digital platforms that touch millions of lives every day.

Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, regulatory compliance or distributed learning, Conduent works with many Fortune 100 companies and government agencies across the globe to create value for clients and constituents.

"Blockchain promises to drastically transform digitized business processes – making them more efficient, agile, secure and transparent," said Carol Kline, Chief Information Officer, Conduent. "Distributed ledger and blockchain technologies can address a number of pain points for our clients, such as reducing fraud in claims management, computing accurate payments and simplifying data sharing in the public sector. We are committed to learning from and building upon industry standards through our EEA membership."

With more than 500 member companies, the EEA membership base represents a wide variety of business sectors from every region of the world, including technology, banking, government, healthcare, energy, pharmaceuticals, marketing, and insurance. The EEA's industry-focused, member-driven working groups are each tasked with creating and delivering specific advancements to the development and use of Ethereum-based technologies.

About The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The EEA is an industry-supported, not-for-profit established to build, promote, and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. The EEA is helping to evolve Ethereum into an enterprise-grade technology, providing research and development in a range of areas, including privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. The EEA is also investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and public Ethereum networks as well as industry-specific application layer working groups.

EEA will collectively develop open industry standards and facilitate collaboration with its member base and is open to any members of the Ethereum community who wish to participate. This open-source framework will enable the mass adoption at a depth and breadth otherwise unachievable in individual corporate silos and provide insight into the future of scalability, privacy, and confidentiality of the public Ethereum permissionless network. For additional information about joining EEA, please reach out to membership@entethalliance.org or visit www.entethalliance.org.

About Conduent

Conduent is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

