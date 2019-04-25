Conduent Launches Innovation Center to Drive Customers' Digital Transformations

Through data visualization, touch table exploration, dynamic videos, interactive demonstrations and digital workshop sessions, visitors will be guided through an immersive experience, where they will discover solutions to key industry problems, helping them to transform their operations to stay ahead of technological disruption and remain competitive in their sectors. The Innovation Center offers new ways to workshop ideas and interact with technologies firsthand, while engaging with Conduent's business portfolio.

"We are committed to providing digital experiences for our clients' end users that are individualized, immediate, and intelligent," said Ashok Vemuri, Chief Executive Officer, Conduent. "The Innovation Center showcases our unique ability to develop and deploy tailored solutions across industries to help our customers prepare for the future and enable their own digital transformations."

The Innovation Center journey will begin by focusing on the end-user each visitor serves, and then exploring and workshopping opportunities to improve the end-user experience as they make their way through the center.

The solution demonstrations highlight Conduent's capabilities in AI, automation, blockchain, cognitive, data analytics, and mobility that power the company's solutions.

Examples include:

AI-powered chatbots such as Dara and our recruitment bot as well as our employee portals such as Life@Work to deliver human-centric experiences.

Blockchain solutions to improve clients' supply chain management as well as help healthcare payer clients resolve inefficiencies related to provider credentialing – an issue that costs the healthcare industry more than $2 billion annually.

annually. Mobility analytics platforms that combine interactive data visualization and analytics to optimize public transportation solutions.

Visitors to the Innovation Center will be guided by a docent and facilitation expert. To learn more and book a visit, please go to conduent-innovation-center

About Conduent

Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.conduent.com

