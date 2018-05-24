Conduent Named a Leader Among Multi-Process HRO, Benefits Administration and Cloud-Based HR Providers in NelsonHall NEAT Evaluation Reports

Covering a wide range of industry expertise, Conduent is positioned as a Leader or High-Achiever in the following NelsonHall NEAT evaluations:

Multi-process HRO Services: Leader Overall and in Intelligent Technologies Focus

Leader Overall and in Intelligent Technologies Focus Cloud-Based HR Services: Leader Overall; High-Achiever in Workday Focus

Leader Overall; High-Achiever in Workday Focus Benefits Administration Services: Leader Overall and in Health and Wellness Optimization

According to NelsonHall, the HR services market is heavily focused on the use of intelligent technologies and cloud-based services with an outlook to drive down costs, support the integration of data and applications for efficiency, and drive standardization and consistency. Conduent was recognized for its strategic investment and innovation to drive new capabilities within its proprietary tools and services, including RightOpt®, BenefitWallet® and its Life@Work Portal solution.

"A key benefit of becoming an independent company has been our ability to focus on our core capabilities and invest in technology-enabled solutions that strengthen the value we provide to our clients," said Tracy Amabile, general manager, Conduent, Human Resource Services. "We've transformed our offerings in the last year to alleviate administrative burdens and enable clients to focus on their strategic HR initiatives and programs. This recognition validates our emphasis on more integrated, digital and personalized solutions for our clients and their employees."

Conduent is the industry's only end-to-end HR services provider. Conduent's human resource services include technology, advisory and administration solutions to help clients deliver HR programs that support employees in managing their health, wealth and careers.

"Conduent has been identified as a Leader across various HR service lines in 2017/2018," said Amy L. Gurchensky, Senior Analyst, HR Services, NelsonHall. "In multi-process HR services, it provides a holistic offering for organizations seeking broad transformational changes, while in cloud-based HR it has proven capability and flexibility to offer services across the leading cloud HCM platforms. In benefits administration, Conduent offers traditional benefits and private exchange options, with proven investment and innovation focused on its Life@Work portal."

BenefitWallet is one of the nation's top health account administrators, managing nearly $2.4 billion in assets in 1.1 million accounts for Health Savings Accounts and other consumer-directed health and incentive accounts.

RightOpt is a private health portal providing access to healthcare services and solutions to help achieve total wellbeing, serving more than 300,000 employees across the nation.

