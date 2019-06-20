Conduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall's Advanced Analytics NEAT Evaluation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) today announced that it has been recognized by NelsonHall's Advanced Analytics NEAT vendor evaluation as a leader across multiple industries. The analytics business process services (BPS) report focuses on embedded and standalone services in business processes across all industries and geographies. Conduent was recognized among its peers as a global analytics BPS market leader.

Conduent has been ranked as a Leader in the following categories:

Overall

Travel, Transportation, Hospitality

Telecom

Healthcare

Conduent has been ranked as High Achiever in the following categories:

Retail & CPG

Manufacturing & High Tech

Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Analyst at NelsonHall said: 'Analytics clients today look not just for in-depth insights but cognitive solutions to their business problems. Conduent's proprietary platforms, tools, and advanced models address individual client needs in a unified approach across target verticals such as healthcare and travel and a range of functions such as e-discovery, fraud prevention, and process optimization.'

"We are thrilled to be named in NelsonHall's Advanced Analytics NEAT evaluation and to be recognized as a leader and high achiever," said Pratap Sarker, Group Chief Executive, Conduent, Commercial. "Conduent constantly leverages its resources, analytics capabilities and expertise to enable business-relevant insights and digital transformation that meet and exceed the needs of its clients. We will continue to drive advanced, innovative solutions across industries for companies and consumers alike in this rapidly changing landscape."

NelsonHall's analysis of companies across varying sectors included review of:

Analytics in business operations support such as sales, marketing, supply chain and distribution, source to pay, CRM, procurement, channel analytics, domain-specific (e.g. smart metering analytics or store analytics), IoT analytics

Analytics for strategic business insights such as customer churn analytics, VOC analytics, sales insights analytics, pricing analytics, billing analytics, collections and credit risk analytics, fraud prevention analytics, profitability and revenue analytics, cost driver and spend control analytics, shipment analytics, document processing, risk & compliance analytics

Analytics in support of market and customer segmentation, personalization, operational planning, brand positioning, GTM and new market entry, revenue uplift, cost optimization, customer satisfaction improvement, design thinking, product reimagination, employee attrition and retention

Analytics models and methodologies such as predictive and propensity models, NLP, ML, deep learning, categorization engines and Naïve Bayes classifiers, SVM, random decision forests, geospatial analysis, image and video analytics

NelsonHall based its vendor selection criteria on the ability to build robust predictive models, and to generate data and relate them to business needs at a low cost. Vendors' ability to integrate analytics into a deeper commercial offering with an annual contract and outcome-based pricing was also considered. Finally, NelsonHall analyzed vendors' ability to enable true digital transformation through continuous insights and use of cognitive analytics to deliver revenue generation, cost optimization and CX improvement.

Recognition in NelsonHall's Healthcare Commercial Payer BPS Evaluation

In addition to Conduent's recognition in NelsonHall's Advanced Analytics NEAT Evaluation, the company was also recognized as a leader in the NelsonHall Healthcare Commercial Payer BPS report, which examines BPS activities associated with healthcare insurance in the commercial sector in the United States. NelsonHall recognized Conduent as a leader in U.S. payer BPS market and noted the company's clinical, administrative and technological expertise among its peers.

About Conduent

Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.conduent.com

