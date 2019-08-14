Conduent Named Corporate Associate of the Year by National Child Support Enforcement Association

The award was presented this week at the association's annual Leadership Symposium in Minneapolis, which drew more than 700 child support and human services professionals from across the county to network, learn, share and build leadership skills. The event coincides with Child Support Awareness Month.

"Conduent has been a consistent and dedicated champion of NCSEA for many years, providing both financial and volunteer support," said NCSEA President Craig Burshem. "The expertise and support they provide year-round is essential to NCSEA and the child support community. Conduent representatives serve NCSEA through consistent and enthusiastic volunteer support, with representatives on the NCSEA Board of Directors and 10 committees and subcommittees."

For more than 25 years, Conduent has served child support agencies, helping them to improve services for citizens. The company currently processes more than one-third of the nation's child support payments every year and is an industry leader in accuracy, efficiency and reliability. Conduent's ExpertPay™ platform handles approximately $2 billion in payments annually from employers, payroll processors and individuals.

"This is a tremendous recognition for our team of subject matter experts, who tirelessly contribute their time and expertise to the child support community," said Marcus Collier, Group Chief Executive, Conduent Government. "Our partnership with NCSEA reinforces the collaborative and cooperative spirit that's so essential to helping our clients address their fiscal, operational and technological needs."

Collier joined Scott Cade, Vice President, Child Support Services, and other child support subject matter experts, including Robbie Endris, Hal Carl and Alex Camacho, in accepting the award on behalf of the company. While at the Leadership Symposium, Conduent team members also shared their expertise during a series of panel discussions and instructional sessions.

Conduent helps government agencies transform their operations and business processes to better serve constituents. Driving innovation through analytics, research and data, Conduent offers solutions for government payments and health care, as well as eligibility and enrollment, child support and case management.

