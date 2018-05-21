Conduent Named to Fortune 500 List of Largest U.S. Companies

Conduent partners with many of the Fortune 100 companies, as well as governments around the world. From benefits administration, government payments and human resources to tolling, transit fare collection and many other business process services, Conduent manages millions of customer interactions every day while ensuring that each one is personalized, secure, intelligent, seamless and compliant.

"Being named to the Fortune 500 represents another important milestone for our company, but our work is not done," said Ashok Vemuri, chief executive officer, Conduent. "We continue to execute on strategic actions that build on the momentum of last year and the first quarter of 2018 to drive profitable, sustainable and predictable growth."

Conduent management is focused on a plan that includes realizing greater efficiencies in its operations and refocusing its investments in core businesses that are scalable, profitable and platform-based, as well as have market-leading positions and market growth opportunities.

The complete list of the 2018 Fortune 500 can be viewed here.

Click to Tweet

LinkedIn

About Conduent

Conduent is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conduent-named-to-fortune-500-list-of-largest-us-companies-300651628.html

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.conduent.com

