Conduent Names Cliff Skelton President and Chief Operating Officer

Skelton brings expertise in operational management, technology integration and strategic leadership. In this role, he will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations across Conduent's business units, ensuring that Conduent continues to provide the knowledge and products that allow the businesses and governments it serves to offer first-rate digital experiences that meet the evolving needs of their customers and constituents.

"Over the past year, Conduent has made numerous foundational improvements to modernize our infrastructure and drive efficiencies to better serve our customers," said Conduent Chairman of the Board William G. Parrett. "Cliff's experience across our key verticals and his proven ability to transform operations in the business process outsourcing sector by leveraging innovative technology make him the ideal person to lead our operational team. He will help build on Conduent's efforts as we shift our business to focus on higher value-add digital offerings."

Skelton joins Conduent from Fiserv Output Solutions, where he served as President. He previously spent five years as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Fiserv, where he was a member of the company's Executive Committee.

Prior to that, he held positions at Ally Financial (formerly General Motors Acceptance Corporation) as Chief Technology and Operations Officer, and at Bank of America as Chief Operations Officer for the card services group. He also served more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy as an aviator and Squadron Commanding Officer.

"Conduent works at the intersection of the right industries, conducting millions of mission-critical business transactions every day," said Skelton. "The company's market position is enhanced by its longtime relationships with loyal clients that benefit from an experienced team with deep domain expertise. I look forward to the opportunity to work in a hands-on manner to drive Conduent's enterprise-wide transformation."

Skelton holds a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Southern California.

About Conduent

Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

