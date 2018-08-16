Conduent Names Nikhil Nayab to Lead Blockchain Initiatives

Nayab joins Conduent from Accenture, where he helped build the company's North American blockchain practice. He also has broad experience at blockchain startups and banks, such as Citi and Credit Suisse.

"Conduent sits at the nexus of digital transformation and service delivery, serving the majority of Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities," said Dave Amoriell, president, Conduent. "This network will help Nayab lead an approach to blockchain that is flexible and infrastructure agnostic. Our blockchain development will be done in an open environment to promote quicker, widespread blockchain adoption and foster inclusive innovation."

To that end, Conduent is part of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world's largest open-source blockchain initiative, and has pledged nearly $200 million for modernizing the company's technology platforms over the next three years.

In addition, Conduent is adding 300 positions – 100 in the United States and 200 in India – as the company continues its focus on digital interactions, including blockchain development.

Nayab's team will address how blockchain can assist a broad spectrum of clients – from more secure, efficient mortgage loan processing and supply chain management to helping state governments with benefit eligibility programs.

