Conduent Recognized by Brandon Hall Group for Advancing Learning Management Technology

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) today announced that it has received a Brandon Hall Group bronze award for excellence in the "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology" category.

Conduent earned the recognition for its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution designed and implemented across Learning Administration processes to reduce errors, improve the quality of data entry, increase efficiency and save costs.

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards, such as Conduent, are at the forefront of technology innovation," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors."

Tasks performed by Conduent's RPA solution include:

Data entry : The solution autonomously creates learning sessions. Before automating the process, it took Learning Administrators between five and seven minutes to manually create a session.

: The solution autonomously creates learning sessions. Before automating the process, it took Learning Administrators between five and seven minutes to manually create a session. Development of session invitation emails : The RPA solution collates data from different sources to create invitation emails. Without automation, the process of drafting and sending invitations took approximately 15-20 minutes per session. With the automated process, Conduent has increased speed and efficiency while improving consistency in data quality.

: The RPA solution collates data from different sources to create invitation emails. Without automation, the process of drafting and sending invitations took approximately 15-20 minutes per session. With the automated process, Conduent has increased speed and efficiency while improving consistency in data quality. Attendance sheet creation : The solution collates data from different sources to create attendance sheet PDFs consistent with client requirements. Without automation, it took 10-15 minutes to prepare and send the attendance sheet for each session and there was risk of error given the numerous data sources.

: The solution collates data from different sources to create attendance sheet PDFs consistent with client requirements. Without automation, it took 10-15 minutes to prepare and send the attendance sheet for each session and there was risk of error given the numerous data sources. Paper course evaluation processing: Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, the RPA solution can read scans of paper evaluation forms and gather data into an Excel format. This frees up individuals to enable them to easily analyze data, establish trends and reach conclusions.

"We designed and implemented this RPA solution to address the needs of a client in the aerospace industry for whom we manage more than 25,000 learning sessions per year. The solution can be replicated for clients in any industry who seek to make Learning Administration processes more efficient, freeing up time for analysis and insights that will improve the value delivered from learning programs," said Tracy Amabile, Global Head, HR Services at Conduent. "We're honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our efforts in driving better business results for our clients and advancing learning management technology."

Brandon Hall Group recognizes the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The awards attract entrants from organizations around the world ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises, to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives based upon criteria which included: product, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results. For more information on the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, visit www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards.

