Conduent Recognized for Excellence in Learning & Development by Brandon Hall Group

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) today announced that it has earned a prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Award for "Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation."

Developed in conjunction with Degreed, a leading workforce learning and skill-tracking platform, Conduent was recognized for its launch of the Learning Ecosystem Ambassadors Development (LEAD) program.

This initiative expanded the learning capabilities of Conduent's workforce by enabling dedicated LEADers to develop and curate content that was relevant to their unique organization. Through its implementation, the Company has successfully trained and continues to certify hundreds of employees focused on their individual businesses to drive a daily habit of learning.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group for our implementation and successful adoption of LEAD around the globe," said Jeff Friedel, Global Head, Human Resources, Conduent. "This ongoing initiative focuses on upskilling our workforce to prepare for the future and fosters a culture of self-directed continuous learning across Conduent. Our leading-edge learning ecosystem drives engagement and enables employees to advance skills, increase performance and career growth."

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past twenty-plus years for the latest in Human Capital management," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative, but they fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories."

Brandon Hall Group recognizes the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The awards attract entrants from organizations around the world ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises, to government, not-for-profits, and associations. Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits. For more information on the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, visit www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards.

