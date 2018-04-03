Conduent Showcases Leadership in Healthcare Business Process Services with Everest Group Recognition

These findings fortify Conduent's credentials for healthcare buyers relying on the company's healthcare payer solutions, which are used by all of the top 20 U.S. health plans. Healthcare buyers can use Everest Group's PEAK Matrix — a framework that provides an objective, data-driven comparison of healthcare payer BPO service providers based on their market success and delivery capability — to evaluate providers' strengths and weaknesses.

Everest Group named Conduent a leader for its ability to service the Medicaid and commercial plan markets, making the company one of the rare entities that can serve both sides. Additionally, Conduent is one of the few companies with capabilities to meet client needs by distributing workloads as well as serve Spanish-speaking population groups.

"The healthcare market has become increasingly complex, creating more of a need for payers to engage their members and help them navigate the abundance of healthcare choices available, while streamlining operations to drive efficiency and cost savings," said Robbie Willett, general manager, Conduent, Healthcare and Insurance.

The report also noted Conduent holds the advantage of having a diversified client base and access to many data sets, helping drive initiatives like identifying at-risk populations, known as population health. Everest Group also found buyers appreciate Conduent's relationship management, stable senior leadership team and extensive training programs.

"Conduent's scale and scope, coupled with its claims- and member-focused services delivered digitally, helps clients enhance their member experience and reduce costs," said Naman Sharma, senior analyst, ‎Everest Group. "Conduent has a history of serving both government and commercial side of the market, and offers a diversified skill set to meet clients' needs in an ever evolving field."

Conduent's Healthcare Payer Solutions reach all touchpoints for members, transforming their experience. The company has a proven track record of developing contact center outsourcing solutions spanning over two decades, with roughly 10,000 agents dedicated to health plans.

