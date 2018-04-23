Conduent Showcases Tolling Technology at IBTTA Summit 2018

The tolling solutions on display in Conduent's booth include:

Conduent's Vehicle Passenger Detection System (VPDS) , which uses patented video analytics to identify the number of occupants in a vehicle, allowing transportation and law enforcement agencies to monitor and enforce the use of High Occupancy Vehicle/High Occupancy Toll (HOV/HOT) lanes. This first-to-market HOV/HOT lane compliancy system aims to deter drivers from breaking carpool and Express Toll Lane rules and has achieved a 95 percent accuracy rating at speeds up to 100 mph.





, which uses patented video analytics to identify the number of occupants in a vehicle, allowing transportation and law enforcement agencies to monitor and enforce the use of High Occupancy Vehicle/High Occupancy Toll (HOV/HOT) lanes. This first-to-market HOV/HOT lane compliancy system aims to deter drivers from breaking carpool and Express Toll Lane rules and has achieved a 95 percent accuracy rating at speeds up to 100 mph. A Conduent performance monitoring and management system, which is an advanced system monitoring and maintenance online management tool that integrates back office and lane equipment, facility and fleet monitoring, while generating automatic work orders and alerts. Ongoing analysis using advanced data analytics and report generation tools assists operations teams by providing a gauge on how effective their tolling systems are, allowing them to make maintenance program adjustments as needed to improve efficiency. The solution helps agencies perform preventive and predictive maintenance on their systems, and also ensures the information stored is accurate, actionable and auditable for historical reference.

Also at this week's show, Mark Cantelli, vice president, Technology, Conduent, Public Sector, will take part in a technical breakout session titled, "Back Office Systems" today at 10:30 a.m. ET. During the session, Cantelli and a panel of experts will discuss how CIOs in the tolling industry can deploy a new back office system and support nationwide interoperability with a regional approach.

"The industry's goal is national tolling interoperability, but to get there, we need to start with regional rollouts," said Cantelli. "Regional interoperability provides the flexibility drivers need to cross surrounding state lines without the worry of having enough cash or the correct transponder. As more regional hubs are established, the larger goal of national interoperability can be achieved."

Conduent is a leading provider of public transportation and mobility solutions – including electronic toll collection, parking management, advanced transit and safety systems – that offer automated, analytics-based, personalized services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients in more than 27 countries for more than 40 years.

Click to Tweet

LinkedIn

About Conduent

Conduent (NYSE: CNDT) is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include the majority of the Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning - Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

1International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association – Toll Technology Transforms Mobility for Customers: 2016 National Toll Technology Survey; https://www.ibtta.org/sites/default/files/documents/IBTTA%20Publications/2016%20National%20Toll%20Technology%20Survey%20Final.pdf

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conduent-showcases-tolling-technology-at-ibtta-summit-2018-300634221.html

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.conduent.com

