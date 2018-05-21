Conduent Showcasing HR Solutions to Promote Total Wellbeing at WorldatWork 2018 Total Rewards Conference

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is showcasing its human resource solutions and consulting services at the WorldatWork 2018 Total Rewards Conference & Exhibition in Dallas today through May 23. These offerings help improve the wellbeing and productivity of employees while delivering financial results to organizations.

During the conference, attendees visiting Conduent's booth (#317) can see how Conduent supports employers and employees through a wide range of digital platforms and solutions, including:

The Conduent Life@Work Portal integrates available HR data and employee physical and financial health information to create targeted messaging and action plans for employees that can be accessed any time, any place and on any device. This personalized experience leads to improved employee productivity and reduced costs, delivering better results to a company's bottom line.

BenefitWallet ® helps employees manage their healthcare costs and accumulate wealth with tax-advantaged accounts, including Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Incentive Accounts (HIAs) and other specialized solutions.

helps employees manage their healthcare costs and accumulate wealth with tax-advantaged accounts, including Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Incentive Accounts (HIAs) and other specialized solutions. RightOpt® is a private health exchange that provides access to healthcare services and solutions to help achieve total wellbeing. By engaging with employees beyond open enrollment, with 365-day support, RightOpt helps employers reduce their healthcare costs while also improving employee and dependent health outcomes through its methodical approach to wellbeing and engagement.

Plus, attendees can learn more about Conduent's total wellbeing strategies and solutions, which are tailored to meet each organization's unique needs.

"It's no longer enough to simply focus on reducing absences and lowering benefits costs," said Tracy Amabile, general manager, Conduent, Human Resource Services. "Employers need to adopt a total wellbeing mindset when designing and delivering their benefits, compensation and career development programs to support a happy, healthy, productive and engaged workforce, and achieve desired business outcomes. Our solutions are designed to help employers deliver programs that align with their organization's culture and goals."

Today at 3 p.m. ET, Lori Block, principal, Engagement Practice, Conduent, Human Resource Services, will present how one customer applied a persona-based approach in its change and communication plan to ensure the organization successfully met the information needs of its multi-generational, diverse workforce.

Conduent's HR services include technology, administration and consulting solutions to help clients effectively manage their programs while engaging employees in their health, wealth and careers.

Conduent recently announced an agreement to sell its U.S.-based human resource consulting and actuarial business to H.I.G. Capital, a global private equity investment firm. The deal also includes consulting and outsourcing businesses in Canada and the U.K. Conduent will retain certain assets in line with its core technology platform business, including Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO), Total Benefits Outsourcing (TBO), BenefitWallet and RightOpt.

BenefitWallet is one of the nation's top health account administrators, managing nearly $2.4 billion in assets in 1.1 million accounts for 20,000 employer customers of all sizes. RightOpt is a private health portal providing access to healthcare services and solutions to help achieve total wellbeing, serving more than 300,000 employees across the nation.

About Conduent

Conduent is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Conduent, BenefitWallet and RightOpt are trademarks of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

