Conduent Teams with PayPal to Make Child Support Payments Easier, More Secure

As the only multistate child support payment portal in the nation, ExpertPay provides a convenient alternative to traditional, manual methods of making and managing payments. It ensures compliance with state-level remittance requirements and is ideal for making multiple payments at one time, including to different states. ExpertPay is currently used by more than 275,000 employers, payroll processors and non-custodial parents.

"As a market leader in child support, we're teaming up with PayPal to offer businesses and citizens more convenient and secure options," said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. "This collaboration also supports the mission of our state government clients, which must ensure child support payments are delivered to the families and children who need them."

According to PayPal, there are 277 million active account holders. PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid.

Conduent currently processes more than one-third of the nation's child support payments. The company recently received the 2019 Corporate Associate of the Year Award from the National Child Support Enforcement Association. The award recognizes its many years of advocacy and active partnership with stakeholders in the child support community.

Conduent helps government agencies transform their operations and business processes to better serve constituents. Delivering innovative solutions through analytics and data, and by working with companies like PayPal, Conduent offers solutions for government payments and health care, as well as eligibility and enrollment, child support and case management.

