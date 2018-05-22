Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) will host an analyst day in New York City on Friday, June 8, 2018. Due to space constraints, attendance at the event is by invitation only.
Conduent's management team will host a series of presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available at conduent.com/2018analystday. The webcast will be archived on the website following the event.
For additional information, please contact Conduent investor relations at IR@conduent.com.
About Conduent
Conduent is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities.
Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at www.conduent.com.
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.
