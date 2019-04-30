Conduent to Report First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8, 2019

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, plans to report its first-quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call will be available by live audio webcast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com/.

The conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-883-0383 (international dial-in 1-412-902-6506) at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET. The entry number for this call is 6541992.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 one hour after the conference call concludes on May 8, 2019. The replay ID is 10130906.

For international calls, please select a dial-in number from:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

The telephone recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2019.

About Conduent

Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

